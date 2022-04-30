Pumas confirmed Alan Mozo’s injury: what is the seriousness and how long would he be out

Alan Mozo’s injury: Pumas vs. Seattle (Photo: Twitter/FoxSportsMX)

Almost 24 hours after the offense suffered Alan Mozo at the end of the CONCACAF Champions League contra Seattlelos Pumas They published the official medical part of the injury, where despite the analysis, they did not make it clear how long the university defender will be out.

According to the statement, Mozo presents an injury to the anteromedial stability of his left kneeproduct of the fortuitous clash with the Ecuadorian Xavier Arreaga; however, they made it known that they still there is no clear evidence or forecast of the time you will have to spend in recovery.

The university team will carry out more studies in the coming days while the player is kept under observation, who will take maximum precautions to avoid a major complication.

According to specialists consulted by Infobae Mexicothis is a disease linked to an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament, medial or collateral ligaments of the kneeso in case the worst forecasts are confirmed and there is a breakout, could be out for a minimum of five months, since he would need a surgical intervention.

However, because Pumas has specified that there is no clear evidencethere is a good chance that it is a minor sprain up to a strain, so the recovery time would be determined by the extent of damage to the ligament in question.

It should be noted that a grade III ligament sprain could be synonymous with a rupture, so any footballer would need to undergo surgery to replace the torn area. At best it could be a strain or a grade I sprain.

If it were a lower-intensity stretch, it could take a recovery away from the hospital and minimize the time off to less than four weeks, although in any case it looks difficult for him to be available for the second leg against Seattle Sounders next Wednesday, May 4.

Los College students tied 2-2 against Seattle Sounders in the stadium University Olympic. The auriazules goals were scored by Juan Dinenno, at minutes 37 of the first half, and at 47 of the second; while the goals of the American team were made Nicolás Lodeiroboth in the second half at 76 and 98, already in added time.

The figure of the match was precisely the Argentine midfielder from Seattle, who scored 2 goals, made 25 correct passes and searched the opposite goal with 5 shots, on the other hand, Juan Dinenno He was another standout player. The striker of Pumas He showed his best level by scoring 2 goals, shooting 4 times at the opposite goal and hitting 11 correct passes.

The strategist of the Mexican team, Andres Lillinistopped the starting eleven with a 4-4-2 formation with Alfredo Talavera in the bow; Alan Mozo, Ricardo Galindo, Nicolás Freire and Efraín Velarde in the defensive line; Favio Álvarez, Leonel López, Higor Meritão and Diogo de Oliveira in the middle; and Rogério de Oliveira and Juan Dinenno in attack.

On the other hand, those chosen by Brian Schmezer They took to the field of play with a 4-5-1 scheme with Stefan Frei under the three sticks; Alexander Roldan, Yeimar Gómez, Xavier Arreaga and Nouhou Tolo in defense; João Paulo Mior, Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan, Nicolás Lodeiro and Jordan Morris at midfield; and Raúl Ruidíaz in the lead.

