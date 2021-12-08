Pumas confirmed Juan Dinenno’s nose fracture: he will be operated on this afternoon

The National University Club released the medical report of forward Juan Dinenno (Photo: Twitter @LaPizarraDelDT_)

The strong images of Juan Ignacio Dinenno bleeding after an elbow from a player of the Foxes from the Atlas In the semifinals of the Liga MX, it continues to give something to talk about in the national football field. The forward of Pumas He left the field ejected minutes after the collision that for many could have been considered a penalty.

A day later and still with the spirits on the surface among university fans, the Puma institution announced the state of health of the South American scorer through a statement on its official social media accounts.

“Juan Dinenno: Comminuted fracture of the own bones of the nose, nasal septum fracture and lacerating wounds at the level of the nasal dorsum. He will undergo surgery today. Recovery time: approximately one month ”, can be read in the Twitter post shared by the National University Club.

The Paraguayan will be out for about a month due to a fracture (Photo: Twitter / @ Pumas Mx)

After what was shared by the pedregal club, various fans were in charge of showing their dissatisfaction with the situation that occurred in the game this Sunday night in the field of Jalisco Stadium. From the perspective of the Auriazules fans, the action that led to Dinenno’s fracture should have been sanctioned as a penalty in favor of Pumas because the Atlas footballers, Anderson Santamaría, played the ball with an outstretched arm, so he elbowed the university forward inside the small area.

Even a certain sector of the fans requested that the direct pumista register a formal complaint to the Mexican Soccer Federation for the arbitration work and the disqualification of the red-black defender for the devious play against the Paraguayan forward center. However, until now, no member of the higher university commanders have spoken out regarding the controversial move.

The blow to the face of Dinenno and the possible marking of the penalty could mean the second goal of those directed by Andrés Liillini, which would have placed the 2-1 aggregate score, giving the pass to the grand final to Pumas. Although the central referee reviewed the play in the WHERE, finally determined that it was a purely soccer action and that the blow was due to the inertia of the play, denying the maximum penalty to those of the UNAM.

Dinenno shared what was the result of the elbow received by Santamarina (Photo: Twitter / @ Juandinenno)

In the minutes after the controversial action and with the Pumas team turned to the front, Dinenno was the victim of his enthusiasm and tried to finish off an aerial ball with a Chilean raising her foot to a dangerous height, especially taking into account that the area was congested by a sea of ​​athletic defenders. Instead of connecting the spherical, his foot went straight to the face of Jesús Angulo, who was knocked out and lost consciousness for a few seconds.

Despite the fact that the forward did not have the intention of hitting his opponent, the referee decided to expel him for being a blow to the face. Juan Ignacio waited for Angulo to regain consciousness to apologize with him and on his way out of the field he did the same with part of the coaching staff of Diego Cocca.

After the game ended, Dinenno shared images of how his nose had ended after the impact on his social networks, followed by some words of thanks to the rest of the players. “Nose fracture, and 7 points. I’m fine, proud of this team. First of all, I apologize to the atlas player, as I did personally when making sure he was okay. Thank you all for the messages of support, thanks to my colleagues they are unique ”.

