Pumas confirmed the departure of Erik Lira: “Thank you for your dedication”

Pumas made the departure of Erik Lira official for the Clausura 2022 (Photo: Twitter / @ PumasMX)

After the different information that circulated about Plum Lira Y Blue Cross, the Pumas of the UNAM (National Autonomous University of Mexico) confirmed the loss of Lira. The University Club shared the baja of his youth squad and announced it through social networks.

Pumas said goodbye to his defensive player and confirmed the first departure of the squad led by Andrés Lillini. Briefly, Pumas thanked Lira for the work she did as a university player for a year in the First Division of Mexico.

With a picture of the footballer and a brief message, the feline team said goodbye to the 21-year-old.

“Thank you very much for all your dedication wearing and defending our colors, @erik_lira”

The Pumas youth squad also said goodbye to his club that formed him (Photo: Instagram / @ eriklira_)

Members of Pumas as Efrain Velarde, Washington Corozo Y Juan Ignacio Dinenno They said goodbye to the footballer on social networks, each one extended good wishes to him in his new stage as a Cruz Azul player.

For his part, the footballer responded to Pedregal, through his official Instagram account he shared a temporary story in which he wrote “I will always carry them in my heart”. He also shared an emotional message to the university institution as Erik Lira began his professional sports training in the basic forces of Pumice since childhood, even He was a basketball player for the matches of Pumas.

The now footballer of the Noria published an emotional video in which he recapitulated the most outstanding moments of his career until the last game he lived with those of the ONE. He recalled the teachings that having been trained in Ciudad Universitaria left him and pointed out that he will carry them forever.

The now soccer player from La Noria published an emotional video on social networks to say goodbye to Pumas (Photo: Instagram / @ eriklira_)

“More than 10 years in my house, PUMAS. Three tournaments, a semifinal and a final, it is very difficult for me to say goodbye to friends, staff, fans, directors and it makes me a lump in my throat to leave them. Thanks for the bases that you gave me; for the essence, the values ​​and the training that they leave me because I will carry it forever. I am infinitely grateful to life, my family and all the people who have been to be part of who I am, I take the best experiences and the best memories of this club ”.

Notably Erik only played one year with the felines as he debuted in the First Division in 2020 under the command of Lillini, with the number 212 Lira saw its first minutes at the club during the Guardianes México 2020, the same tournament in which they reached the end of MX League and that they lost to León.

Later the auriazul squad rescued a tournament that seemed lost since during the Scream Mexico Opening 2021 Pumas could not get the expected results, but in the last days he managed to reach the playoffs and then the league. He competed until the semifinal in which they lost to Atlas.

Erik Lira has already signed with Cruz Azul for four years (Photo: Twitter / @ Jovenesfutmx)

In league matches, Erik Lira was gaining the trust of Andrés Lillini until considering it part of the eleven headline of the games. The passion of the 21-year-old footballer also generated some controversial Well, during his festivities he attacked a CU policeman or insulted América.

Now Erik Lira left Pedregal to become a reinforcement over Machine. Recently an image of the defensive midfielder went viral at the facilities of the celestial.

In the photograph that was shared, the moment when Erik Lira signed his contract with Cruz Azul. The young footballer was already wearing the colors of The Cement Machine and formalized his signing with the club led by Juan Reynoso, later it was announced that the one trained in the basic forces of Pumas would be with the cement plants for four-year period.

