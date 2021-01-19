Pumas is left without his scorer: Juan Ignacio Dinenno out four weeks due to injury

The UNAM Pumas will have to face the next four dates without the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinenno (Photo: Jorge Núñez / EFE)



Despite having a great start in the Guard1anes 2021 tournament, the bad news reached Pedregal this Monday. The Pumas of the UNAM they will have to face the next four dates without the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinenno, his scorer from the last tournament.

Through a press release, the Auriazul institution confirmed the loss of the South American striker. They pointed out that the ram has a Grade 2 muscle injury of the left crural biceps and the time of recovery will be four weeks.

With this, the feline network breaker will not see action at least in the local tournament matches against the Gallos Blancos de Queretaro, the red and black of the Atlas, Scratched from Monterrey and the Red Devils of Toluca.

Statement from the Pumas about the injury of Juan Ignacio Dinenno (Photo: Club Universidad)

It is worth remembering that Dinenno had to leave the substitution due to an injury in the match against Mazatlán FC this Sunday (19 ′). The forward, while riding in the emergency car, showed a sad face at the sudden way to go to the locker room.

The Argentine forward became a fundamental piece for the university cadre last season by scoring 12 goals in the regular tournament. In addition, he is the highest representative of the offensive after the departure of Paraguayan Carlos Gonzáles to the UANL Tigres.

For that reason the university helmsman gave his first opportunity in the first division to a young man from the quarry: Emanuel Montejano Arroyo. Despite his inexperience, the Mexico City native was dispatched with a touchdown and an assist in the Pumas’ triumph (3-0).

The ram has a grade 2 muscle injury of the left crural biceps and the recovery time will be four weeks (Photo: EFE)



After his great performance, the young forward sent a message to the feline fans so he wouldn’t worry about Dinenno’s absence. He assured that in the basic forces there are results to be able to nurture the first division team of Pumas.

“Let the fans know that there is a quarry, that they trust us. We are going to kill each other on the field and we are going to give everything. There is (Erik) Lira, there is Charly (Carlos Gutiérrez), Jesús (Rivas), several teammates who are giving everything to be protagonists in the first team, “he said at the end of the game in an interview with TUDN.

Andrés Lillini, coach of the auriazules, he pointed out that he has no problems in having the debutant as a starter. “I fully trust Montejano even though he is 19 years old”, indicated in a press conference this Sunday.

Despite his inexperience, Montejano was dispatched with a score and an assist in the Pumas triumph (Photo: Moisés Pablo / Cuartoscuro)

“We all have the responsibility. A 19-year-old player alone cannot win a game, but we must have the necessary elements to accompany him, until the Dinenno thing is resolved. He did well today, beyond the goal, “he added.

Montejano has been in all categories with the university students from the U-13 until now in the first team. Last season he added 871 minutes with the U-20s and scored twice, but his best tournament was in the Apertura 2019 where he scored 14 times in 18 games.

The next match of the Pumas will be against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on Sunday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The stage will be the Corregidora Stadium and the transmission will be in charge of the networks TV picture and Fox Sports.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Rayados de Monterrey will carry out COVID-19 detection tests due to an outbreak in the first team

Unai Bilbao was sutured with 12 stitches and there is no date for his return, after being injured by a nail from an advertising banner

Unai Bilbao was sutured with 12 stitches and there is no date for his return, after being injured by a nail from an advertising banner

Guillermo Almada cleared the criticism and assured that Santos Laguna has proven to be competitive