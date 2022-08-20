Pumas: Miguel Mejía Barón ratified Andrés Lillini at the head of the institution (Photo: Getty Images)

After a new defeat of Pumas on the Liga MXthe position of Andres Lillini began to be questioned at the head of the university team, because in the last three games played they have received 12 goals and since the arrival of Dani Alves they have not known victory.

In the midst of all speculation, the sports president of the auriazul institution, Miguel Mejia Baronratified the Argentine coach at the head of Pumas.

“Andrés Lillini is the ideal Technical Director for Pumas”

Through a press conference issued at the last minute from Ciudad Universitaria, Mejia Baron confirmed that Andrés Lillini will continue to lead the team together with his coaching staff until the end of the season.

“Confidence for Lillini is long-termthe tournament is going to end with Andrés, his coaching staff and these players”, said Dr. Mejía Barón during his attention to the media.

Pumas: Miguel Mejía Barón ratified Andrés Lillini at the head of the institution (Photo: Pumas)

“Given rumors that arise, there are many people with great imagination, to reiterate that Andrés Lillini and the coaching staff are going to stay in the team, it is a total decision of the university board”

Among the reasons that led the board to ratify the South American strategist, they highlighted his work with basic forces, his good relationship with the squad and the commitment to sign the new players for this season.

“He feels the commitment of the kids and the love they have for him. The new reinforcements must be very grateful to him”, detailed the Doctor Mejia Baron.

In addition to ratifying Lily as coach of Pumas until the end of the tournament, the sports director took the opportunity to remove the speculation around Dani Alves and the supposed contractual obligation that he dispute the 90 minutes.

Since the arrival of Dani Alves, Pumas has not known victory in Mexican soccer (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

This was one of the points that generated the greatest annoyance in Mejia Baronsince he emphasized that there is no type of obligation for Dani Alves play all the time in each of the matches, because the bad streak only coincided with the arrival of the Brazilian.

“It coincided with the arrival of Alves, they are assuming a clause in Dani’s contract… Geez, I know that controversy sells, but I think that you should think that any professional who lends himself to being serious, I wouldn’t accept nonsensethat does not exist, there are no clauses for the coach to put it on 90 minutesIt sounds like a joke, but it’s not, they say it in a bad way. I can certify that this does not exist”, he mentioned in this regard.

With this aspect he made it clear that, despite the fact that Dani Alves has played every minute since his debut, it is not due to a contractual obligation, so it is an exclusive decision of Andrés Lillini and his coaching staff.

Pumas ratified Andrés Lillini as team coach after the two wins against Barcelona and América, and the comeback suffered against San Luis (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Similarly, Mejia Baron delved into what the landing of Dani Alves in Mexico has meant and specifically in the understanding with the squad due to the lack of results.

“It has been an event. but they must know him and he his companions. In 14 days we are going to have five games, it is nothing more for Pumas, we lack coordination and knowledge on the pitch”, declared the sports director, but not before thanking the media for their presence and implying that everyone’s goal is to win the title.

KEEP READING:

Who is El Kalusha, former Pumas player arrested and allegedly linked to organized crime

“It’s the best”: Miguel Herrera opted for the Clásico Regio over the rest

From ‘El Chiringuito’ to Sebastián Yatra: TV Azteca seeks to be the entertainment leader in the Qatar 2022 World Cup