Pumas players are training with a team from Europe

For a year, Pumas and Sporting made a sports alliance in favor of young people. (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

The homegrown players of the Pumas of the UNAM, Marco Garcia Y Alek Alvarez, were chosen to be invited to train with the Sporting Lisbon, champion from First League of Portugal. The Mexican youths have been training with the Lusitanian team for several days in the club where Cristiano Ronaldo emerged in the year of 2002.

According to information from the reporter Rodrigo celorio, a few months ago, viewers of the Portuguese club saw a game of the Sub-20 category and both players they were to his liking. Subsequently, a letter was sent to the auriazul board, with the aim that they will stop training with the league team Portugal.

It is worth mentioning that at the moment the footballers they are not on trial and there is no intention to buy or that they stay in Portugal, the university complex it only made the experience easier to the two Mexicans and if a purchase option is given later, it will be welcomed. Also, the category with which they are trained is with the Sporting B for a time of 15 days, so García and Álvarez are expected to return next December 22th to work with the first team of Pumas for the Closing 2022.

Marco García together with his partner, Alek Álvarez are the elements that are with Sporting Lisbon. (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

For its part, with just 19 years, Marco García debuted in the First division in August of 2020 versus Santos Laguna, in which scored a goal. Since then, he has managed to be considered in 23 matches, marking 3 goals and giving an assist. As for Alek Álvarez, he has 18 years, serves as midfielder and debuted at the maximum circuit on Sunday September 12 from 2021 before the Chivas de Guadalajara.

“This time they sent two homegrown players whom they have a lot of confidence to hit in Liga MX, Marco García and Alek Álvarez, they are leaving for a couple of weeks to experience Sporting’s system to consolidate Basic Forces talent with the first team. It is a kind of exchange to learn about professional practices between two clubs that are experts in training kids. ”Said Rodrigo Celorio.

It is worth mentioning that the Pumas and Sporting teams a year ago they decided to make a sports alliance. Since a delegation from the Portuguese team visited the facilities of Quarry, at that time they reached an agreement in which some players that were emerged from the basic forces of the UNAM they would visit annually the Sporting Sports Center to get to know first-hand the working methods of a top-level club in Europe.

“The relationship between the Universidad club and the Lusitanian club began a little over a year ago, when those in charge of the Sporting basics visited the Auriazul board of directors in CDMX. They exchanged work notes and it is expected that in the future they will continue to send more youth squad players from Pumas to experience this adventure. ”Rodrigo declared.

Álek Álvarez made his debut in 2021 with the Pumas against the Chivas de Guadalajara. (Photo: Troy Taormina / Reuters)

The Pumas unveiled a red t-shirt What third uniform for the next one Scream Mexico C22. The shirt is entirely red, although it contains details in gold and navy, with the cougar shield, the logo of the sports brand Nike and the names of their sponsors in white.

Although it is only a few hours after being leaked, the Pumas jersey it was not to the liking of the same followers. In the comments of the post, some of them they regretted that traditional colors are not respected of the varsity team.

Although the shirt has caused rejection due to its lack of tradition, the alternative Pumas jersey is brick color, because is inspired at University Olympic Stadium, since the tartan surrounding the pitch and the exterior floor of the property It is of that tone.

KEEP READING:

Javier Alarcón reacted to the possible exchange between Cruz Azul and Chivas: “No la chingu * n”:

Christian Tabó dedicated an emotional message to the fans of Puebla: “We will meet again”

The surprising exchange that they would be planning between Cruz Azul and Chivas