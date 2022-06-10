“Pumas represents the Maximum House of Studies, Chivas represents Mexico”: Alan Mozo

Alan Mozo, reinforcement of Chivas for the Apertura 2022. Photo: @Chivas

The Arrival of Alan Mozo in Guadalajara has become the most important movement in the transfer market for the 2022 opening of Liga MX. The origin and passage of him through the University Pumas has not gone unnoticed given the relevance of playing for two of the so-called “Great” teams of Mexican soccer.

And it is that the 25-year-old winger has a marked identity due to his training in the auriazul quarry that, without a doubt, will be a part that accompanies him for the rest of his professional career. However, with his arrival at the rojiblanco team, Mozo has recognized the importance of Chivas nationally and internationally compared to his old team.

“Each one is great in their own way. Pumas represents the Maximum House of Studiesthat is something impressive, something that we should feel proud of, because it is a world-renowned university. Chivas represents Mexico, plays with Mexican cigars, has a great history and an impressive impact internationally. Now my mind, my heart and legs are here. I feel ready”, said the footballer.

With the feline squad, Alan disputed a total of 161 official games played, between Liga MX, Copa MX, Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions League. According to unofficial reports, the movement involved a transfer of five million dollars for the final purchase of the defender. In addition, among the conditions for the signing to take place, was the arrival of César Huerta from Guadalajara in the country’s capital.

His arrival in Chivas was officially announced on May 31, the day on which he was also Confirmed the permanence of Ricardo Cadena as the coach of the first team after taking charge midway through Clausura 2022 under the status of interim manager

“I am very happy for the confidence they have had in me, I feel like I fit perfectly. I think a lane should have depth. Little by little I am adapting. I am sure I will make a difference. I’m not here to steal anyone’s place, I’m here to demonstrate. I would like to say that I have mastered it (balance), but I think it will never be enough to continue learning things, ”Mozo commented on his adaptation to his new squad.

In his career, the now former Pumas has also been part of the Mexican team both in the minor category with the absolute. With the sub 23, he won third place in the Maurice Revello tournament in its 2019 edition and was the Concacaf pre-Olympic champion that same year.

With the Tri mayor, he has been able to be part of the call on just two occasions and currently is not considered by Gerardo Martino’s technical teamnational coach, for the process that he maintains for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. But in Mozo’s words, the arrival at Chivas is a window of opportunity.

“The pressure is always there, not only to come as a reinforcement, we know what it means to be in this team. Everyone who works here is under pressure and we take it seriously. That’s something you live with. I think that the more pressure you have, the more you advance”, concluded the full-back. The team’s league debut is scheduled for July 2date on which it could officially debut.

