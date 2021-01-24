Pumas separated Alan Mozo: he was in a meeting drinking alcoholic beverages amid the wave of infections in the MX League

According to Transfermarket, Alan has a value of 2.5 million euros (Photo: Instagram / alan_mozo)

Just when the Liga MX has asked the clubs extreme precautions due to the wave of soccer players infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in recent weeks, social networks have circulated a video where it appears Alan Mozo, player of the Pumas of the UNAM, breaking the health protocol.

In accordance with Record, newspaper that broadcast the video of less than a minute, on the night of this January 22, the 23-year-old university defender was seen in a restaurant-bar From Mexico City, partying with friends what appears to be a birthday.

Sitting at a table where no one wears a mask or has the healthy distance, Waiter eats a alcoholic beverage in the form of a “shot”, compromising his well-being and that of his entire team within a couple of days of facing the White Roosters of Querétaro, in corresponding mourning of the matchday 3 of the tournament Guard1anes 2021.

During the morning of this January 23, through a release he University Club announced that the footballer already was separated from the first team and will be tested for SARS-CoV-2, in order to avoid contagion.

In the material, at least 5 people can be seen at a table (Photo: Instagram / alan_mozo)

Derived from the video disseminated through social networks, where Alan Mozo is observed committing an act of indiscipline that breaks the health protocols of the club and Liga MX, the board determined that he will not travel to Querétaro, in addition to that he will be suspended until complete the protocol isolation and present a negative PCR test

In addition to the above, the Pumas they will impose a financial penalty the also national under-23 team; however, the amount was not detailed: “Additionally, an economic sanction will be applied according to the internal regulations” the statement read.

Lastly, the felines they reiterate their commitment with the situation experienced in the Mexican capital and the world with the rebound of the pandemic.

At Pumas we are committed to discipline and respect for internal sanitary indications and those established by Liga MX

Alan Mozo and Pablo Cepellini during a party in August 2020 (Photo: Special)

It is worth mentioning that this It is the second sanction that Mozo receives for the same reasons since the health crisis began in the country. In August 2020, Alan was caught at a party with Cruz Azul player Pablo Ceppelini.

After the fact, the runner-up of the last tournament gave him a suspension match, as well as a financial fine.

In this regard, some journalists expressed that their recurring faults, could end their promising career. And it is that according to the portal Tranfermarket, is the third best-valued Mexican player at the club, with a value of 2.5 million euros.

“He is a boy who has many faculties and I think he should be well advised so that his life outside the fields is much more professional. Until now it has not been […] If your record (of bad disciplines) becomes fatter, the board of directors will tire and run the risk of losing ownership or leaving the team”, Indicated Héctor Huerta, journalist from ESPN.

Alan is the owner of the right back of Pumas (Photo: Reuters)

“The players have to be much more professional and they have to be smarter. What strikes me is that these videos are always recorded with people who are with them. If we notice, this is a video of someone who was at your table […] This has always happened, I am not going to be scared because a player serves two, three or 10 tanks days before the game […] You have to touch his pocket and you have to sanction in an exemplary way ”, Mauricio Ymay of the same medium.

The situation occurs a few days after the controversy of the Uruguayan player Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez, who was harshly criticized for a similar situation, being caught in a hotel room at a party in the Cruz Azul uniform.

Among the measures that the federal government health authorities have implemented is asking people to stay home if they do not need to go out. This is because infections have increased considerably; even Mexico City remains red (maximum risk of contagion) at the epidemiological traffic light.

