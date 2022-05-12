Pumas stays with its scorer: Dinenno would already have an agreement to renew until 2025

(Photo: Instagram / juandinenno)

After a nightmarish week, there is good news for fans of Pumas from UNAM. The Argentine striker John Ignatius Dinenno has reached an agreement with the club torenew his contract for three more years.

In accordance with ESPN, The new agreement, for which both parties had been working since last February, extends to June 30, 2025confirmed the sources consulted.

They detailed that the auriazul scorer also He will have a salary increase and his termination clause will be between eight and 10 million dollars.

Although in recent weeks it has emerged in the sports press that Cruz Azul, Tigres and Rayados del Monterrey were interested in taking over the 27-year-old Argentine, ESPN indicated that there was no formal offer.

(Photo: Instagram / juandinenno)

In addition, at least two sources assured this medium that there is no formal offer for Dinenno from another club, beyond the rumors of the supposed interest of Blue Cross, tigers o scratched by the 27-year-old Argentine gunner.

More than a year and a half after wearing the university shirt, Dinenno registers 40 goals in 86 games. These statistics caused the very Hugo Sanchez, Real Madrid legend, would rate him as the “Benzema” of Liga MX.

In addition to the renewal of Juan Ignacio, the board focuses on validating the purchase options of Brazilians Higor Meritãoto the Brazilian Railway, and Diogo de Oliveirato Plaza Colony of Uruguay

In addition, work is being done on a renewal of the defender’s contract Efrain Velarde36 years old, as well as the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera39 years old, after the losses of the players Washington Corozo, Jose Rogerio de Oliveira y Sebastian Saucedo.

Final second leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. Photo: @TheChampions

Pumas concluded its participation in the Closure 2022 when he was eliminated in the playoff phase against the Guadalajara chivas.

Likewise, it fell 3-0 on May 4 in the final of the Concacaf Champions League (LLC) against the Seattle Sounders of MLS, being the first Liga MX club not to qualify for the Club World Cup in 16 years.

Another who does not know if he will continue to lead the team is Andrés Lillini, who left the decision to the board of the auriazul team after the thrashing they suffered against Chivas.

The Argentine strategist emphasized that the board must carry out an in-depth analysis of what happened. Although he considers that the projects can later go into the background in institutions such as the Pumas.

“I don’t know, it’s a situation that Mejia Baron or the Engineer Lepoldo Silva they could answer. I’ve had the worst sports week of my life. Surely inside there is a better route for the youngsters, the team did not stop going forward, we have taken advantage of everyone “

“When one loses in this type of institution, beyond the project are results. The board will do an analysis. The objectives are the project that we were working on, it is to play with many boys and give them the opportunity to grow, ”she asserted.

Lillini He took responsibility for the two failures and claimed to feel ashamed for his complicated week that he has experienced. “I feel ashamed of myself. When you don’t do what you say, that’s how it happens, I can’t give a speech to save myself. Of course I am responsible, ”she concluded.

KEEP READING:

The day some drug traffickers took Turco Mohamed to play a game in Mexico

Wolves nominated two goals from Raúl Jiménez for the best of the season award

Fans mocked Cruz Azul for assuming that the Azteca Stadium is “his home”