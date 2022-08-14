Pumas vs. America: Dani Alves and the mistake that gave the Eagles the victory

The field of the University Olympic Stadium experienced one of the most anticipated matches of the season. Although the Capital Classic painted to be one of the most competitive games of the week, the America consolidated as a broad leader on the field of play with a score of three to zero. Dani Alves was outlined to be the differential factor in favor of the auriazules, but a mistake of yours gave rise to the first goal of the night.

From the opening whistle, a long-distance shot executed by Richard Sánchez anticipated the position that the visiting team would adopt. The constant siege in the goal of Julio González caused the Brazilian midfielder will adopt a defensive role to build the attack from his territory, so he was constantly seen in front of the defensive line. However, when minute 35 could not finalize an air pass.

In order to surprise the blue-cream defenders, Alves sent an air service with advantage towards the position of John Ignatius Dinenno. However, Richard Sánchez took advantage of his inaccuracy in the trajectory of the ball and intercepted to send a header to Álvaro Fidalgo. The Spaniard managed to drive for a few meters, but noticed an advantage in the position of Alexander Zendejas and sent a go-ahead pass.

The movement was replicated by the Mexican player and he sent one more pass to Henry Martin, who was found within the area. The Yucatecan tried to define with a little hat on the goalkeeper, but he hit the ball on the crossbar. However, the defenders did not notice the presence of Diego Valdes in the small area and favored the Chilean so that volleyed off and opened the actions at CU Stadium.

The Americanistas present at the Olympic Stadium burst into jubilation at being the owners of the advantage. Although his players continued to look for the opportunity to increase the score, the board did not move again in the remaining minutes until the fifteen minute break.

For the second half, the trend of the match was no different. The inaccuracies were present in the lines of the university team and allowed the rivals to approach. In that sense, in another attempt to build a play from below, Edward Salvio he lost control of the ball in the same area as Dinenno and the Eagles built up the counterattack.

After receiving the ball in midfield, Henry Martin sent a through ball to Jonathan Rodriguez. the little head He barely had time to win the race against Pablo Bennevendo, control and define almost immediately with his left leg. The low and cross shot he left Julio González without a chance, who only saw the ball pass by the side until it hit the net at minute 57.

Given the lack of response from the Pumas, the Águilas del América were outlined to keep the three points, but the goals did not end there. In the minute 77the discouragement in the university defense allowed a series of touches in their area that made the ball reach Alexander Zendejas. After making an individual move and elude the markersdefined with the left and beat Julio González again.

The advantage allowed the Eagles to slow down and keep the three points as visitors. The victory placed those from Coapa in the provisional ninth positionwith a pending match, and will give them confidence in the visit to the Huracán de los Tuzos de Pachuca on matchday 9. For their part, the College students they will do the same with him Athletic Saint Louis at the Alfonso Lastras.

