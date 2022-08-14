Pumas vs. America: when and where to see Dani Alves in the Clásico Capitalino

Dani Alves will experience his first Clásico Capitalino in Liga MX (Photo: Instagram/pumasmx)

Semester after semester, followers in Mexico City and the rest of the Mexican Republic position the meeting between the Eagles of America and the Pumas of the National University as one of the most attractive. Although the Capital Classic is characterized by being one of the most passionate, for the 2022 Opening tournament it will have one more element that will attract the attention of the fans, that is, the presence of Dani Alves.

After having won more than 40 trophies around the world and starred in the Spanish Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Alves will experience the passion of the match between America and Cougars. Although his team has not consolidated the best results in its most recent clashes, all the players and coaching staff have focused on correcting the course at the expense of their staunch rival.

In previous days, the total sale of tickets was reported in the precinct of the University CityTherefore, in addition to having the privilege of watching the Brazilian in one of the most iconic stadiums in the country, the auriazul fans will play a fundamental role in the search for victory. The rest of the team’s followers will be able to see the actions live from various platforms.

Place: University Olympic Stadium, University City, Coyoacán, Mexico City.

Date: Saturday August 13, 2022.

Hour: 19:05

TV: The Clásico Capitalino will have coverage through the pay and open television system. In both cases, the company in charge will be STUDYwhich will enable its exclusive channel in the first of the options, as well as channel 5 in the digital public signal throughout the country.

Internet and application: The meeting between Auriazules and Azulcremas will also be available on the Chapultepec television station’s multiplatform. However, the signal on the company’s official website and app will be available exclusively to subscribers.

According to the scheme that Andrés Lillini has shown in recent games, the eleven players on the field of play could be led by Julio Gonzalez in the arc, as well as Pablo Benevendo, Arthur Ortiz, Nicholas Freire and Leonel Lopez on defense. The midfield would be occupied by Leonel Lopez, Higor Meritao and Dani Alves. Meanwhile, Gustavo del Prete, John Ignatius Dinenno and Eduardo Salvio will lead the attack.

Faithful to the scheme that has prevailed in the most recent tournaments, Fernando Ortiz will keep William Ochoa in the Arch of the Eagles. While, emilio lara, Néstor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres and Luis Fuentes will be in charge of the defensive work. Those in charge of recovering and distributing the ball will be Richard Sánchez, Alejandro Zendejas and Álvaro Fidalgowhile those responsible for scoring the goals will be Henry Martin and Diego Valdes.

Although the presence of the Brazilian, together with the reinforcements that arrived at the National University for the recent campaign, has placed Lillini’s men as candidates to stay with the party, the Tano Ortiz underestimated the presence of Dani Alves on the pitch.

“We have already analyzed the Pumas game idea. I still don’t have who plays on Saturday. Here the important thing is what we are going to do in CU. Dani is a player like the rest, their story speaks for itself as a player, but they are human beings on the field and the one who is the best is the one who is going to take the victory”assured.

