Pumas vs Cruz Azul: where and at what time to see the last playoff opportunity for the university students

The key match for Pumas is this Sunday against Cruz Azul (Photo: Mario Guzman / EFE)

El Grita México A2021 lives its last day of the regular season; Nothing is ready for the play-off yet, there are still tickets available and Pumas can still reach one of them, despite having lost last date against Santos Laguna. Although with the defeat against the Laguneros all the hopes of the Felines, with the combination of results, the door to fight in the league is still open.

The key match of the Universitarios is against Cruz Azul, especially due to the miraculous triumph of Tijuana over Pachuca, who were eliminated by not adding at home. A) Yes the Tuzos they were left with 19 units and allowed Pumas can climb above them.

The Cementers will visit University City this Sunday and they will try to take the three points to climb the table and be better seeded for the playoffs. Cruz Azul has already secured their ticket, however, they will try to win to arrive with a positive inertia in case they want to endorse the title obtained just last semester.

Cruz Azul has been singled out for not reaching the league automatically (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)

Place: University Olympic Stadium, Mexico City.

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Hour: 5:00 p.m. Central Mexico Time.

TV: For this meeting, the meeting will be broadcast on the Canal de Las Estrellas signal (2), by the team of TUDN. In the same way, in the pay television signal, it will be available through the TUDN.

Internet: the website of TUDN and from Stars channel will transmit the shares of the party, but you must have a subscription either of Blim or a pay television.

App: in the App of TUDN too you can see the game although this will be enabled only for subscribers.

The cats They are in position 15 of the Apertura 2021 with 18 points, but if they win the victory they would reach the eleventh step leaving Mazatlán down (still waiting for what Atlético de San Luis does). But, regardless of the potosinos, the three points would ensure the repechage those of the scree.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno has already been singled out by feline fans (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EEF)

Cruz Azul arrives after a painful defeat at the Azteca Stadium at the hands of León. Said stumble took away the chances to stay among the best four of the tournament and advance automatically to the league. If they are already in the repechage, they will seek to stay with the fourth place to play against the last qualified.

The pressure on university students and cement manufacturers is latent. The Pumas have had to face the fans who are dissatisfied with the team’s performance.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno, referent of The Auriazules got involved in a discussion with a man who reproached him for the lack of a goal in the season: “Five goals in a league, daddy, you’re in Mexico, (you’re) a foreigner. You have to put eggs in it ”, exclaimed the fan.

Romo has not shown the level of the past tournament when Cruz Azul was champion (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

The Argentine striker tried to ignore him, but moments later he released his blunt answer: “Little eggs and I will tear your head off, I will tear off your head,” he replied to the insistent words of the fan.

There are still other commitments to know what will be the crosses in the play-off. But, Pumas will not be able to go further than step 10 and Cruz Azul aspires to be the best of those classified for the playoffs. One of the big four is mired in a critical situation, Pumas could end the campaign in the lower part of the table, just above Juárez, Querétaro and Tijuana.

