Pumas vs Cruz Azul: where and at what time to watch the semifinal of the Concachampions

Pumas will receive Cruz Azul for the semifinal of the Concachampions (Photo: EFE/Alex Cruz)

Two Mexican clubs will fight for a place in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League. Pumas and Blue Cross They are the only two representatives of the MX League who are still in the tournament, but only one will be able to reach the final of the competition.

On the night of Tuesday, March 5, the Universidad Nacional club will receive the Celestial Machine in the first semi-final match. the field of University Olympic Stadium it will be the stage in which the duel will take place; both clubs will come out with the responsibility of getting the greatest advantage on the scoreboard.

Every time Cruz Azul and Pumas meet in the Mexican tournament they have given great performances, since the university students have managed to overcome markers that have placed them in the following phases of the league and playoffs. One of the most recent and remembered is about the game of the last day of the 2021 Apertura in which they thrashed the celestial.

Every time Cruz Azul and Pumas meet in the Mexican tournament they have given great performances (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Where and at what time to see the semifinal Pumas vs. Cruz Azul of the Concachampions?

Despite the fact that the game will be played in Ciudad Universitaria, the only television station that has the rights to broadcast the tournament is Fox Sports. Therefore, those fans who cannot go to the stadium will only be able to see it through the pay television signal.

It should be noted that to have access to the broadcast of the match, an additional charge will be made to the subscription since it will be transmitted by Fox Sports Premium.

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Schedule: 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico

Place: University Olympic Stadium, CDMX

Transmission: exclusive by Fox Sports Premium

Cruz Azul eliminated Montreal (Photo: Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports)

However, there are other options to follow the game live and not miss any highlights from the first Champions League semi-final.

Mobile app: through Concacaf Official App the live broadcast of the semi-final games will be taking place. Those fans interested in watching the match will have to download the app and search for the Pumas vs Cruz Azul broadcast.

Social media: It is usual for the official accounts of both clubs to carry out a minute by minute of the duel. It will be through Twitter that the account @PumasMX and @Blue Cross share live game score.

How do Pumas and Cruz Azul reach the semifinals of the Champions League?

Pumas eliminated New England in the quarterfinals (Photo: Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

The path of the pupils of Andrés Lillini was different from that of those led by John Reynoso. Pumas achieved their classification to the semifinal by the way of penalties since in the quarterfinals against New England He managed to equalize the global score and thereby define the semifinalist from the eleven steps.

While those from La Noria qualified thanks to the only goal from Uriel Antuna against Montreal. Although the game was even, in the first round the cement workers they scored a goal, so the aggregate score was 2-1 for the blue team.

In the history of games that accumulate the felines against Celestial Machine in Concacaf, the numbers have been mixed. The the first time they met in Concachampions in 1980 the result was 4 – 1 overall in favor of Pumas. However, in 2010, most recent edition between both squads, the Machine thrashed 5 – 0 to the auriazules and with this result they were eliminated from the competition. It was the last time they met in Concachampions.

KEEP READING:

Promotion to Liga MX could return: who are the first candidates

FMF punished the León fans for verbal violence in the duel against Querétaro

David Faitelson’s warning after the mockery of “Dibu” Martínez to Mexico: “It will not be a field day”