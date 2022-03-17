Pumas vs New England: where and what time to watch the Concachampions quarterfinals

At 8:15 p.m. in Central Mexico, the ball will roll in Ciudad Universitaria (Photo: Cuartoscuro/Daniel Augusto)

With a complicated mission college club will receive the New England Revolution as part of the second leg of the Liga quarterfinals Concacaf Champions. The field of the University Olympic Stadium will be the place where Pumas will try to overcome the score to get their pass to the semifinal of the contest.

o’clock at 8:15 p.m. Central Mexico the ball will roll and those directed by Andrés Lillini they will do what is necessary to recover from the 3 – 0 they received during their visit to Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, United States.

With their fans and in their stadium, the team from the capital will take to the field to seek qualification for the semifinal, while the Americans will arrive with confidence and will try to maintain the advantage they had in the first leg and thus advance to the next competition stage.

Where and at what time to see the Pumas vs New Englans of the Concachampions?

Pumas will play at home at the Olympic Stadium (Photo: Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

Although the game will be played in Mexico City, the only television station that has the transmission rights is Fox Sports. Therefore, fans who do not attend the stadium will be able to watch the game live on pay television.

The broadcast of the match will start at 8:00 p.m. with the preview of the game and the match line-ups.

Date: Wednesday, March 16

Place: University Olympic Stadium, CDMX

Schedule: 8:15 p.m. (central Mexico)

Transmission: exclusive by Fox Sports

New England is 90 minutes away from qualifying for the Concachampions semifinal (Photo: Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

Internet: the official page of Fox Sports will be sharing the highlights of the match. Furthermore, through the Champions League official site of Concacaf You can follow the minute by minute of the qualifying duel.

Social media: it is usual that in Twitter the official account @PumasMX the club share minute by minute of the game in which the most relevant actions of the match are shared. You can also check the live score.

For its part, the account @TheChampions of the Concachampions will also monitor the match.

How does Pumas reach the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League?

Lillini is confident her team will turn the score around (Photo: Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports)

Since the university students eliminated the saprissa club of the CONCACAF championship they have accumulated four games without winning both in MX League like in Concachampionsso the outlook for Lillini’s pupils is not encouraging.

With the obligation to trace the scorethe technician of the university students He spoke at a press conference and pointed out that before thinking about thrashing the rival, his goal will focus on the defensive zone because with a goal scored against them they would be saying goodbye to the semifinals.

“These matches are won by defending well. Beyond the fact that you need to win by a wide goal difference, if you don’t defend well the rival will take more advantage of you; We must be solid at the back and forceful every time we arrive”.

What does Pumas need to go to the semifinals of the Concachampions?

Pumas in the Concacaf Champions League (Photo: Twitter/@TheChampions)

Because they didn’t score any goals on their visit to New England Stadium, are committed to leveling the aggregate score to prolong the meeting and define everything for penalty round. In the first instance, the Pumas need three goals and not receive any against.

The global score 3 – 3 forces to define the semifinalist from the eleven steps; but if the rival scores one or two goals, the overall score will favor the North American squad and they will be qualifying for the semifinal regardless of the scores made by the Mexican squad.

For the ones auriazules classify comfortably need a result of 4 – 0 or 5 – 0 to overcome the global mark and ensure their place in the semifinals.

