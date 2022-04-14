Pumas vs Seattle Sounders: this is how the final of the Concachampions was defined

The final of the Concacaf Champions League was defined (Photo: Twitter/ @TheChampions)

After the semifinal rounds of the Concacaf Champions Leaguethe championship finalists were defined. Pumas will face the Seattle Sounders in the fight for the Concacaf trophy.

After the National University Club eliminated Cruz Azul, they waited for the result of the game New York City Football Club contra Seattle Sounders to meet your rival. For their part, the MLS clubs met on Wednesday, April 13, and with a aggregate score 4 – 1the Rave Green They managed to become the second finalists.

With the teams defined, Concacaf reported on the afternoon of April 14 the dates and times in which both clubs will play the final of the Concachampions. The first leg match will be in Mexico City at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, while the second leg will be played at the Lumen Fiel in Seattle, United States.

(Foto: Twitter/TheChampions)

the round of first leg will be played on Wednesday, April 27 at 9:30 p.m. of the Center of Mexico and the return will be the Wednesday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. from Central Mexico.

This is how the final of the Concachampions was

Ida: Pumas vs Seattle Sounders

Date: Wednesday, April 27

Place: Olympic Stadium, CDMX

Hours: 9:30 p.m. (Central Mexico)

2nd Leg: Seattle Sounders vs. Cougars

Date: Wednesday, May 4

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, USA

Hours: 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico)

(Foto: Twitter/@TheChampions)

*Developing information