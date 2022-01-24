Pumas vs Tigres: Gignac defined Tigres’ first victory in Clausura 2022

Archive photo of André-Pierre Gignac. Nou Camp Stadium, Leon, Mexico. May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

The French Andre Pierre Gignac scored this Sunday a penalty in added time with which he defined the 1-2 triumph of Tigres UANL over Pumas (UNAM) on the third day of the Clausura 2022 tournament.

Jerónimo Rodríguez put the Pumas ahead, after which the goals of the Tigres fell, the work of the Uruguayan Nicolás López and Gignac.

The result raised the Tigers to eleventh place with 11 points, while the Pumas remained third with six units.

The Tigres started the first half with an attractive proposal in the attack that at minute 2 allowed Nicolás López to make a shot that goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera rejected.

Pumas grew as the duel progressed and at 16, Leonel López finished off, but the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán saved, after which the scoring was opened. At minute 31, the Argentine Favio Álvarez leaked a ball into the area that Jerónimo Rodríguez, before Guzmán left, made it 1-0.

The university students increased their advantage to 37 with a shot by Brazilian Higor Meritao that Guzmán stopped and at 38, with a shot by Arturo Ortiz that crashed into the post.

Pumas started the second half as the most active team in attack, which caused Miguel Herrera to modify his offense to give entry to Juan Pablo Vigón, the Colombian Luis Quiñones and the Paraguayan Carlos González.

The entry of more attacking players gave depth to the Tigers, who at 78 got the tie. The French André-Pierre Gignac finished with the head to the left post of Talavera and on the rebound López, with his left leg, decreed the 1-1.

In added time, Juan José Miguel committed a penalty against Gignac, who scored the final 1-2 at 97.

Later, Santos Laguna will host Necaxa. The duel Puebla-Tijuana will subtract from the day, with a date to be defined.

KEEP READING:

Pumas vs Tigres: this was Gignac’s controversial goal with which he turned the score around