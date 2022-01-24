Pumas vs Tigres: this was Gignac’s controversial goal with which he turned the score around

In the last minutes of the game, the Frenchman gave his team victory by taking a controversial penalty (Video: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

In the last minutes of the game between Cougars vs. Tigers, Andre Pierre Gignac He turned the score around with an annotation from eleven paces and with that he gave victory to Tigres. As part of the day 3 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 Miguel Herrera’s team visited Pumas at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

With a end result 2 – 1 the felines Monterrey left with the three points of the date and ended the good streak that Andrés Lillini’s team had at the beginning of the championship.

The last goal of the duel fell in additional time, a few minutes before a draw was agreed between the two teams, but an infraction in the small area changed the panorama for the locals and the fans showed their annoyance with the decision of the referees and the VAR.

Gignac scored 2 – 1 and thus gave victory to his club (Photo: Instagram/@clubtigresoficial)

Near to minute 92, the Tigres team was threatening the small area of ​​Alfredo Talavera when Gignac received a Raymundo pass from Jesús Fulgencio. The French striker was about to take a shot when Juan José Miguel Busto -a soccer player who made his debut in the First Division- swept and knocked down the UANL player.

Immediately the whistle signaled the infraction and pointed criminal. Among some claims of the University club, the referee of the game went to the VAR to verify the play; although in the repetitions of the fact it appeared that the player auriazul he did not have the intention of knocking down the royal player, he did end up hitting him, an element that was considered for flag the violation.

It was like this from the eleven steps Gignac was profiled in front of Alfredo Talavera to collect the last chance to turn the score around. He sent the shot to the goalkeeper’s right post, despite the fact that the national team also hit the direction of the ball, he failed to stop the impact and the ball ended up nailed to the bottom of the net.

The VAR reviewed the possible penalty on Gignac in the Pumas vs Tigres (Photo: TUDN capture)

Al minute 96, already with the added time fulfilled, the club of the Louse Herrera celebrated the comeback as it should be noted that Pumas started the match with a momentary victory of 1 – 0 but as the minutes passed, Tigres managed to turn the result around and hurt the university students with their first loss at home.

The first goal of the game fell in the 31st minute when Jerome Rodriguez he took advantage of a space that opened up when he received a pass. Facing Nahuel Guzmán’s goal, Rodríguez hit the ball with the inside of his left foot and managed to nail the ball into the goal to open the scoring of the game.

For the first half, Lillini’s team already had the victory and defended the score until the half-time break. When activities resumed in the second half, the visiting club used the last minutes of the second half to nail two goals against Pumas.

Jerónimo Rodríguez scored the first goal of the game and momentarily gave Pumas the victory (Photo: Instagram/@pumasmx)

Although the UNAM team also tried to make another score, the work of the Paton Guzman prevented the auriazules they fulfilled their mission. By minute 78, Nicholas The tooth López He finished inside the small area and tied the match.

After a series of rebounds inside the area, the Uruguayan concluded the action with a left kick. Finally came the Gignac’s goal and so they took the three points; With the result, the team Louse Herrera accumulated four points and was placed in the 11th place in the table.

While Pumas stayed with six units who left them in the position three of the classification.

