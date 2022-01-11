Pumas vs Toluca: where and at what time to see the rescheduled match of Day 1

Juan Ignacio Dinenno will not be able to participate in the debut of Pumas on Day 1 (Photo: EFE / Alex Cruz)



Due to the increase in COVID-19 infections in the MX League different matches of the first day had to be rescheduled, such is the case of the duel between Pumas and Toluca. It was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 9, but because both clubs reported infections, the league decided to postpone the game for one day.

This is how this Monday, January 10, capital felines they will receive in their house Red Devils as part of your debut at Scream Mexico Closing 2022. The court of University Olympic Stadium will receive his team and fans after the vibrant closing they had in the league of Opening 2021.

O’clock 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico the ball will roll and both those led by Andrés Lillini Like the ones of Ignacio Ambriz they will seek to keep the first three points of the contest.

Where and what time to watch the game Pumas vs Toluca?

Pumas will receive Toluca for Day 1 of the MX League (Photo: EFE / Alex Cruz)

The television station that has the broadcasting rights of the matches at the club Universidad Nacional is TUDN, so that for the start of their participation in the tournament, the television station together with Canal 5 they will have live coverage of the actions on the Ciudad Universitaria field.

Date: Monday, January 10 (rescheduled)

Schedule: 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico

Place: University Olympic Stadium, CDMX

Transmission: TUDN Y Canal 5

The “Red Devils” will seek to keep the three points of the first day of 2022 (Photo: EFE / Alex Cruz)

Internet: the official page of TUDN it will carry out a punctual follow-up of the most outstanding actions of the match, in addition, through their mobile applications they will also share part of the game transmission.

The social networks became another space to follow the highlights of each match, the official accounts of Twitter from Pumas (@PumasMX) and Toluca (@TolucaFC) will be in charge of monitoring the activity of your team, so the digital space became another option so as not to miss any details of the game.

Radio: finally, for people who do not have internet access, they will be able to follow the game live through the signal of On the radio by frequency 96.9 FM and for him 730 AM.

How do Pumas and Toluca arrive at Day 1 of Clausura 2022?

Nacho Ambriz will make his debut as DT from Toluca after his brief stint at Huesca in Spain (Photo: Especial / Cuartoscuro.com)



The last time both clubs met was in the playoffs at Scream Mexico Opening 2021. That game meant the pass to the league; the duel took place at the Nemesio Díez and the university They took the victory with a score of 2 – 1 and thus competed in the league.

The defeat did not go down well with the Choriceros since days later the cessation of Hernán Cristante. But later the loss of the former coach from Toluca was balanced with the arrival of Nacho Ambriz; after his brief stint at the Huesca of the second division of Spain, Ambriz returned to Mexican football.

So that His commitment to Pumas represents his return to Liga MX, the hobby of Red Devils waiting for Nacho I opened the Toluca season with a victory against Pumas to heal that elimination from the league.

Andrés Lillini will work Day 1 with several casualties and without any reinforcement (Photo: EFE / Mario Guzmán)

While on the side of the blue and gold They will start the contest without any reinforcement and with the loss of Erik Lira. The youth squad left for Cruz Azul after playing for a year with the UNAM shirt. Andrés Lillini was in charge of debuting it in the First Division during Guardians 2020.

Another of the casualties of Pumas will be Juan Ignacio Dinenno, who will fulfill his suspension match for having obtained the red card in the semifinal against Atlas. To the absences was added Nicolas FreireDue to a muscular injury, the central defender will not participate in his team’s debut.

