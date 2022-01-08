Pumas vs Toluca will be rescheduled due to COVID-19 outbreak: at least seven positive cases

Archive photograph of Raúl López (r) from Toluca contesting the ball with Sebastián Saucedo (r) from Pumas. EFE / Alex Cruz



An outbreak of seven positive cases of Covid-19 in Toluca caused a match in Liga MX to be postponed for the second time. The duel between The Red Devils and the UNAM Pumas on the first day of Clausura 2022, instead of being played this Sunday, will take place on Monday.

“125 tests were carried out on 25 players from the first team of Toluca between December 30 and January 6, and 7 active positive cases were detected“Liga MX reported this Thursday in a press release.

Toluca is the second team to have positive cases that cause a match to be rescheduled since the minimum is seven; The Pumas announced that there is a contagion in their squad.

On Wednesday, the UANL Tigers revealed that 12 of their players were ill with Covid-19, a situation that forced him to reschedule his debut in the Clausura 2022 against Santos Laguna from January 8 to 12.

According to the information published on the league’s portal, “Club Tigres reported 12 active cases of COVID-19Therefore, the Liga BBVA MX decided to reschedule the match against Club Santos Laguna for January 2 within Matchday 1 itself (…) At the moment, only two of the 18 teams have high rates of contagion”.

Meanwhile, the San Nicolás de los Garza team confirmed the situation and clarified that all infections correspond to men’s first team players, but the names of those affected were not released. There were 80 antigen and PCR tests that were applied to the campus. On the other hand, Five positive cases were also detected in the women’s team.

Liga MX reported on Wednesday that in recent days it has detected 39 active cases of Covid-19, a situation that has forced managers to strengthen their protocols to combat the coronavirus.

“The Liga MX recognizes and appreciates the commitment of the clubs to the health care of their members based on compliance with the sanitary protocol and the constant application of tests, which allows us to carry out Day 1 of Clausura 2022 in a timely manner. only with two modifications of day and hour ”, added the League.

Despite the eventuality, the rest of the matches will be played as normal. In this way, the tournament will start with the clash between Atlético de San Luis and Pachuca, this Thursday, January 6. On Friday there will be a double card with the matches between Juárez vs Necaxa and Puebla vs America. Monterrey vs Querétaro, as well as Cruz Azul vs Tijuana will be played on Saturday the 8th. Pumas vs Toluca Y Guadalajara vs Mazatlan They will roll the ball on Sunday 9, subject to any changes determined by the League.

The dozens of cases of Covid-19 among the 18 teams of the first division are a reflection of the moment that Mexico passes in the pandemic, dealing with the omicron variant, which is characterized by being very contagious.

On Wednesday, the federal Ministry of Health reported 20,626 new infections of the covid-19 for a total of 4,029,274 cases in addition to 94 deaths to reach 299,805 accumulated deaths during the health crisis.

The more than 20,000 cases exceeded the 5,289 reported last week. Despite the delicate moment, the Mexican authorities have refused to declare that the country is going through a fourth wave.

