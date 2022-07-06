Pumas will be Barcelona’s rival at stake for the Joan Gamper trophy

The Pumas will travel to Spain to play their second trophy against a La Liga team (Photo: Twitter)

The Fútbol Club Barcelona confirmed that the Pumas of the National University will be the rival with whom he will play the Joan Gamper trophy in its 2022 edition. The game will take place next sunday august 7 on the field of the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium at 20:00 local time. Due to the commitments that the team led by Andrés Lillini has scheduled for the Apertura 2022 tournament on the eve of the match, its schedule could be modified.

The Pumas became the second Mexican team to be invited by the Blaugrana institution. In 2014, the Leon by Rafa Marquez was the rival, although he suffered a heavy defeat by six goals to nil. In the women’s category, the Catalan team reported that the opponent will be Montpellier Herault Sport Club of France and will be played on the 23rd of the same month, but on the pitch of the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

According to the statement issued on the official website of the Catalan club, the original intention was summon the same Club with its male and female teams. However, the progress of the local tournaments of their probable rivals was an impediment to make it happen. In this sense, they chose to designate the institution mexicanaas well as the french.

Pumas will dispute the Joan Gamper 2022 trophy against Barcelona (Photo: Twitter/@FCBarcelona_es)

Days before the Mexican team joined the call, the two Catalan teams agreed on the dispute of the Joan Gamper trophyin the masculine and feminine branches, against the A.S. Roma. However, on Monday, June 27, they reported that the Italian team opted for terminate the agreement unilaterally, even when the sale of the seats was already underway. It was thus that they resorted to the university cadre.

With the confirmed rival institutions, the blaugranas are shaping up to start the 57th edition of the Joan Gamper Cupgame they haven’t lost since the year 2013. Despite the figures that make up the Catalan squad, those led by Andrés Lillini have the possibility of becoming the team number 12, as well as the second in Latin America, which snatches the prestigious trophy al FC Barcelona.

Although it has been in different contexts and throughout very diverse groups in the history of Barça, only eleven teams have been able to ruin the Camp Nou party. In 1970, the Újpest Dózsa SC de Hungary It was the first team that broke with the Blaugrana hegemony and a couple of years later the team from Borussia Moenchenglabach, from Germany. In 1978 and 1981 the award went to the F.C. Colonia.

Xavi Hernández will look for the 57th edition of the Joan Gamper Cup to stay in Barcelona (Photo Loren Elliott/REUTERS)

The first non-European team to lift the Joan Gamper Cup was the SC Porto Alegre Internationalfrom Brazil, in 1982. Five years later the achievement went to FC Portowhile in 1989 it was taken by the RKV Malinas. In 1993 the award went to Tenerife and the following year he left for Valencia.

As of 1997, the tournament was reduced to a single match played against a rival designated by the board. It was like this that the culés remained undefeated until 2005when the Juventus FC He won four to two in a penalty shootout. In 2009 the Manchester City repeated the feat in regular time and the last team capable of beating Barça was the UC Sampdoriafrom Italy, in 2012.

