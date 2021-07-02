Puncch Beat 2 (ALT Balaji) Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Puncch Beat Season 2 (ALT Balaji) : Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra
Puncch Beat 2 is an Indian internet sequence directed by means of Akshay Choubey. It stars Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Samyuktha Hegde within the lead roles. The display is made underneath the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The primary season used to be directed by means of Vikas Gupta however Ekta Kapoor knowledgeable in a tweet that he may not be part of this season.
|Name
|Puncch Beat 2
|Major Solid
|Priyank Sharma
Siddharth Sharma
Samyuktha Hegde
|Style
|Drama, Romance
|Director
|Akshay Choubey
|Manufacturer
|Ekta Kapoor
Shobha Kapoor
|Tale and Screenplay
|Suparn Verma
Sumrit Shahi
|Dialogues
|Sumrit Shahi
|Editor
|Nikhil Sen
|DoP
|Jay Charola
|Sound Fashion designer
|Bashir Adam Shaikh
|Background Track
|Bharat & Saurabh
|Inventive Director
|Baljit Singh Chaddha
|Govt Manufacturer
|Insiya Burmawala
|Manufacturing Fashion designer
|Rahul Kurup
Prem Prakash
|Dress Fashion designer
|Minar Khatarnaware
|Casting Director
|Deepa Kumar
Bhavesha Khilosia
|Inventive Head
|Ketki Bhavsar
|Manufacturing Space
|Balaji Telefilms Pvt Ltd.
Solid
Your complete solid of internet sequence Puncch Beat 2 :
Priyank Sharma
As : Rahat Sharma
Siddharth Sharma
As : Ranbir Chowdhary
Samyuktha Hegde
As : Meesha
Harshita Gaur
As : Divyanka Tripathi
Khushi Joshi
As : Padmini Arora
Nikhil Bhambri
As : Adhish
Samir Soni
As : Rajbir Chaudhary
Niki Walia
As : Maya Choudhary
Kajol Tyagi
As : Lara
Sindhuja Turlapati
As : Aditi Tripathi
Rana Rushad
As : Sofa Thapa
Mrinmai Kolwalkar
As : Bansuri
Shataf Figar
As : Vikrant Sinha
Kasturi Banerjjee
As : MS Bose
Urfi Javed
As : Meera
Unencumber & Availibity
Puncch Beat 2 is launched on 27 June 2021 on video-on-demand platform ALT Balaji. The primary trailer of the sequence used to be introduced on 11 June 2021. It’s completely to be had for paid subscriber of ALT Balaji. This season have include Different main points associated with the sequence are given beneath
|Earlier Season
|Puncch Beat
|To be had On
|ALT Balaji
|Overall Episode
|13 Episodes
|Operating Time
|22-29 Mins (Overall 278 Mins)
|Launched Date
|27 June 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Subtitle
|English
|Nation
|India
Trailer
In case you have extra information about the internet sequence Puncch Beat Season 2, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour