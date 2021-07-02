Puncch Beat 2 (ALT Balaji) Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Puncch Beat Season 2 (ALT Balaji) : Internet Collection Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Identify, Staff Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Puncch Beat 2 is an Indian internet sequence directed by means of Akshay Choubey. It stars Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Samyuktha Hegde within the lead roles. The display is made underneath the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The primary season used to be directed by means of Vikas Gupta however Ekta Kapoor knowledgeable in a tweet that he may not be part of this season.

Name Puncch Beat 2
Major Solid Priyank Sharma
Siddharth Sharma
Samyuktha Hegde
Style Drama, Romance
Director Akshay Choubey
Manufacturer Ekta Kapoor
Shobha Kapoor
Tale and Screenplay Suparn Verma
Sumrit Shahi
Dialogues Sumrit Shahi
Editor Nikhil Sen
DoP Jay Charola
Sound Fashion designer Bashir Adam Shaikh
Background Track Bharat & Saurabh
Inventive Director Baljit Singh Chaddha
Govt Manufacturer Insiya Burmawala
Manufacturing Fashion designer Rahul Kurup
Prem Prakash
Dress Fashion designer Minar Khatarnaware
Casting Director Deepa Kumar
Bhavesha Khilosia
Inventive Head Ketki Bhavsar
Manufacturing Space Balaji Telefilms Pvt Ltd.

Solid

Your complete solid of internet sequence Puncch Beat 2 :

Priyank Sharma

Priyank Sharma

As : Rahat Sharma

Siddharth Sharma

Siddharth Sharma

As : Ranbir Chowdhary

Samyuktha Hegde

Samyuktha Hegde

As : Meesha

Harshita Gaur

Harshita Shekhar Gaur

As : Divyanka Tripathi

Khushi Joshi

Khushi Joshi

As : Padmini Arora

Nikhil Bhambri

Nikhil Bhambri

As : Adhish

Samir Soni

Samir Soni

As : Rajbir Chaudhary

Niki Walia

Niki Walia

As : Maya Choudhary

Kajol Tyagi

Kajol Tyagi

As : Lara

Sindhuja Turlapati

Sindhuja Turlapati

As : Aditi Tripathi

Rana Rushad

Rushad Rana

As : Sofa Thapa

Mrinmai Kolwalkar

Mrinmai Kolwalkar

As : Bansuri

Shataf Figar

Shataf Figar

As : Vikrant Sinha

Kasturi Banerjjee

Kasturi Banerjjee

As : MS Bose

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed

As : Meera

Unencumber & Availibity

Puncch Beat 2 is launched on 27 June 2021 on video-on-demand platform ALT Balaji. The primary trailer of the sequence used to be introduced on 11 June 2021. It’s completely to be had for paid subscriber of ALT Balaji. This season have include Different main points associated with the sequence are given beneath

Earlier Season Puncch Beat
To be had On ALT Balaji
Overall Episode 13 Episodes
Operating Time 22-29 Mins (Overall 278 Mins)
Launched Date 27 June 2021
Language Hindi
Subtitle English
Nation India

Trailer

In case you have extra information about the internet sequence Puncch Beat Season 2, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

