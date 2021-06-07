Pune Fireplace: Large fireplace breaks out at chemical plant in Pune, 12 killed; worry of a few being trapped

Maharashtra Fireplace: Twelve folks have been killed and plenty of are feared trapped in an enormous fireplace that broke out at a chemical manufacturing unit in Pune, Maharashtra. Information company ANI has given this knowledge. The scoop company quoted the hearth division as announcing that the large fireplace that broke out in Ghotawade Phata house of ​​Pune has been introduced below keep watch over and reduction and rescue operations are on. Additionally Learn – Fireplace breaks out in Pune’s govt health center, fireplace brigade introduced below keep watch over

In step with media experiences, this can be a sanitizer corporate, by which many employees are nonetheless trapped. It's being instructed that because of being a chemical manufacturing unit, there are lots of issues in extinguishing the hearth.

#UPDATE | Overall 12 our bodies recovered with 5 extra folks lacking: Fireplace Division – ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021