Pune: Girl Posing As Executive Earnings Officer Dupes Couple Of Rs 27.5 Lakh; Arrested | 📰 LatestLY

Pune, July 23: A girl from Yerwada space of maharashtra’s Pune allegedly impersonated as a income officer and duped a few Rs 27.5 lakh at the promise of serving to them purchase executive land at an affordable price. The accused has been known as Anita Bhise. The couple runs a pc training centre and lives in the similar space the place the girl remains. Pune Couple Duped of Rs 65 Lakh Underneath False Promise of Making an investment Cash in Proportion Marketplace and Getting Sexy Returns.

The girl allegedly took the cash from the couple between October 2020 and July 2021. In line with a file revealed in The Instances of India, the accused informed the couple that the federal government could be promoting some land within the town to commonplace other folks at affordable charges. And then, the couple confirmed hobby. In January and February this 12 months, she known as the sufferers to the collector’s place of business and different executive workplaces to provoke them.

“The girl then promised to allot a land parcel inside the town to the sufferers and requested them to pay Rs 27.50 lakh in money. After receiving the quantity, the arrested girl equipped fabricated receipts of the state treasury to the sufferers,” reported a media area quoting a police reliable as pronouncing. The accused is a housewife. On-line Fraud in Mumbai: 71-12 months-Outdated Guy Duped of Just about Rs 41 Lakh Whilst He Was once Admitted to Health center.

The girl additionally issued fabricated paperwork of the land to the couple. A case has been registered in opposition to the accused beneath related sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), together with 420, 465,,468 and 472. The police have introduced an investigation into the case to determine people keen on forging the land paperwork.

