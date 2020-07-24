Pune Lockdown Extension News: Will Pune lockdown again? 58 people died in 24 hours

Lockdown in Pune: The condition of corona virus infection is continuously worsening in the major city of Maharashtra, Pune. On Thursday, 58 people died due to this deadly infectious disease while 2368 new cases were reported in the city. Since then, the total number of infected in the city has increased to 62002. In view of the increasing case in the city, the possibility of lockdown is being raised again. However, the administration has not said anything about it yet. The lockdown ended in the city on Thursday. Also Read – Pune Lockdown News: Lockdown ends today but most cases of the country found in the city

According to reports, 2,368 new cases of corona virus infection have been reported in Pune on Thursday, after which the total number of infected people has reached 62,002. A state health official said in the evening that after the death of 58 patients in the district from Wednesday evening, the total death toll increased to 1,562.

The official said that 1,661 new cases are from Pune Municipal Corporation area. 40,721 patients are being treated here. 779 patients have also been discharged from the hospital. At the same time, with 399 new cases, the total number of infected people in Pimpri-Chinchwad is 14,145.

In some reports, it is being claimed that amid the decrease in cases of corona infection in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, it is now expected to spread rapidly in cities like Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore. Experts are claiming that this disease will spread more rapidly in August.