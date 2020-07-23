Pune Lockdown News: Lockdown ends from today but most cases of the country found in the city

Pune Lockdown News: The lockdown in Maharashtra’s main city Pune has ended from today. A lockdown was imposed in the city for the last 10 days. Meanwhile, corona infection is increasing rapidly in Pune. A large number of cases are coming here every day. Pune is getting more cases from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai every day. The maximum number of 3218 cases was found in Pune on Wednesday. On the other hand, 1301 cases were found in Mumbai, only 1227 cases were found in Delhi. Also Read – AIIMS Delhi director’s big statement, Corona will not stop from such lockdown, there will not be a decrease in infection at the moment

Out of 3218 cases found in Pune, 1625 cases were found in Pune Municipal Corporation. There have been 39060 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation area itself. Apart from this, 1189 cases were found in Pimpri Chinchwad industrial area located near Pune. A total of 13746 cases have been found here. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases in Pune: Corona’s orgy in Pune, 2 people lost their lives

A recent report has claimed that Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad could become new hotspots of Corona in the coming days. On the other hand, cases found daily in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai have been controlled to a great extent. Experts say that corona infection will increase more rapidly in August and it will be seen in Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Maharashtra saw the highest number of 10,576 new cases in one day of Kovid-19 on Wednesday, its total cases increased to 3,37,607 in the state. Death toll rises to 12,556 with 280 more patients killed