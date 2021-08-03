Puneet Kaur Youtuber Wiki, Age, Biography, Source of revenue, Occupation, Boyfriend

Puneet Kaur is a well known Social Media Influencer and Youtuber. She no longer too way back received into the limelight after the arrest of Raj Kundra. She shared on her Instagram tale Puneet Kaur wrote “Brooo do you OGS take note our verified DM video the place he reached out to me for hotshots!?!? Im deaaad.” She persevered, “I will’t even WTF this mans was once actually luring folks -we actually idea it was once unsolicited mail when he despatched that DM to me!? Jesus Christ guy rot in prison.”

Puneet Kaur has 271k subscribers on her Youtube Channel and 106k fans on her Instagram account. She is popularly identified through the name of Kaur elegance. She belongs from Northern California. Puneet Kaur date of supply is 16 January 1997 and she or he was once born in Northern California. She is 24 years earlier as of 2021.

Puneet Kaur Youtuber Wiki/ Private Data

Puneet Kaur is a Youtuber and Social media influencer she principally belongs from Northern California. She may also be identified through the name Kaur Good looks. She was once born on 16th January 2021 ad her age is 24 yrs as of 2021. She is a clinical student and makeup artist through profession. She is started her Youtube channel on 2016 January 7. She has uploaded about 282 motion pictures at the time of publishing the put up. She uploads motion pictures about makeup, way of living, clinical and wonder concepts.

Actual Identify Puneet Kaur Nickname Kaur Good looks Occupation Youtuber, Social Media Influencer Date of Beginning 16 January 1997 Age 24 years (2021) Zodiac sign Capricorn Circle of relatives Father: But to be up-to-the-minute

Mom: But to be up-to-the-minute Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up-to-the-minute Husband But to be up-to-the-minute Kids But to be up-to-the-minute Instructional Qualification Clinical Scholar Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute Leisure pursuits But to be up-to-the-minute Beginning Position Northern California Homeland Northern California Nationality Californians Ethincity Punjabi

Puneet Kaur Youtuber Circle of relatives, Boyfriend / Husband / Marital Standing

Puneet Kaur’s family details will have to no longer identified. She belongs from Northern California. She is a very talked-about Youtuber and Social media influencer.

Puneet Kaur Oldsters Father: no longer identified

Mom: no longer identified Siblings no longer identified Marital Standing Single Husband N/A Boyfriend No longer Identified Kids N/A

Puneet Kaur Frame Measurements Top, Weight, Dimension

Puneet Kaur most sensible is 5’5”. She has black hair and black eyes. Puneet Kaur has an out of this world decide.

Weight In Kilograms – 55 KG

In Kilos – 121 lbs Top In centimeters- 165 cm

In meters- 1.65 m

In Ft Inches-5 toes 5 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Frame Measurements –

Puneet Kaur Reputable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up-to-the-minute

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KaurBeauty

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kaurbeautyy/

Puneet Kaur Supply Of Source of revenue

Puneet Kaur elementary provide of earnings was once from her Youtube Channel where she had 276k subscribers. And other resources are from promoting a style on her social media accounts.

Supply Of Source of revenue Youtube Wage up-to-the-minute briefly Internet Value Up to date Quickly

Wonderful Details About Puneet Kaur

She startred her occupation as a makeup artist.

Puneet Kaur is a clinical Scholar.

She started her Youtube Channel on 7 Jan 2016.

She has uploaded about 282 motion pictures till now.

