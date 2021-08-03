Puneet Kaur Youtuber Wiki, Age, Biography, Source of revenue, Occupation, Boyfriend

Puneet Kaur is a well known Social Media Influencer and Youtuber. She no longer too way back received into the limelight after the arrest of Raj Kundra. She shared on her Instagram tale Puneet Kaur wrote “Brooo do you OGS take note our verified DM video the place he reached out to me for hotshots!?!? Im deaaad.” She persevered, “I will’t even WTF this mans was once actually luring folks -we actually idea it was once unsolicited mail when he despatched that DM to me!? Jesus Christ guy rot in prison.”

Puneet Kaur has 271k subscribers on her Youtube Channel and 106k fans on her Instagram account. She is popularly identified through the name of Kaur elegance. She belongs from Northern California. Puneet Kaur date of supply is 16 January 1997 and she or he was once born in Northern California. She is 24 years earlier as of 2021.

Puneet Kaur Youtuber Wiki/ Private Data

Puneet Kaur is a Youtuber and Social media influencer she principally belongs from Northern California. She may also be identified through the name Kaur Good looks. She was once born on 16th January 2021 ad her age is 24 yrs as of 2021. She is a clinical student and makeup artist through profession. She is started her Youtube channel on 2016 January 7. She has uploaded about 282 motion pictures at the time of publishing the put up. She uploads motion pictures about makeup, way of living, clinical and wonder concepts.

Actual Identify Puneet Kaur
Nickname Kaur Good looks
Occupation Youtuber, Social Media Influencer
Date of Beginning 16 January 1997
Age 24 years (2021)
Zodiac sign Capricorn
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up-to-the-minute
Mom: But to be up-to-the-minute
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up-to-the-minute
Husband But to be up-to-the-minute
Kids But to be up-to-the-minute
Instructional Qualification Clinical Scholar
Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute
Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute
Leisure pursuits But to be up-to-the-minute
Beginning Position Northern California
Homeland Northern California
Nationality Californians
Ethincity Punjabi

Puneet Kaur Youtuber Circle of relatives, Boyfriend / Husband / Marital Standing

Puneet Kaur’s family details will have to no longer identified. She belongs from Northern California. She is a very talked-about Youtuber and Social media influencer.

Puneet Kaur Oldsters Father: no longer identified
Mom: no longer identified
Siblings no longer identified
Marital Standing Single
Husband N/A
Boyfriend No longer Identified
Kids N/A

Puneet Kaur Frame Measurements Top, Weight, Dimension

Puneet Kaur most sensible is 5’5”. She has black hair and black eyes. Puneet Kaur has an out of this world decide.

Weight In Kilograms – 55 KG
In Kilos – 121 lbs
Top In centimeters- 165 cm
In meters- 1.65 m
In Ft Inches-5 toes 5 inches
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Frame Measurements

Puneet Kaur Reputable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up-to-the-minute

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KaurBeauty

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kaurbeautyy/

Puneet Kaur Supply Of Source of revenue

Puneet Kaur elementary provide of earnings was once from her Youtube Channel where she had 276k subscribers. And other resources are from promoting a style on her social media accounts.

Supply Of Source of revenue Youtube
Wage up-to-the-minute briefly
Internet Value Up to date Quickly

Wonderful Details About Puneet Kaur

  • She startred her occupation as a makeup artist.
  • Puneet Kaur is a clinical Scholar.
  • She started her Youtube Channel on 7 Jan 2016.
  • She has uploaded about 282 motion pictures till now.

