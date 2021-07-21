Puneet Kaur (YouTuber) Wiki, Age, Top, Boyfriend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra

Puneet Kaur is an Indian YouTuber.’ She may be a scientific scholar pursuing her research in Built-in Biology. Learn information about Puneet Kaur Wiki, Biography, Age, Husband, Boyfriend, Top, Weight, Date of Start, Instagram, Occupation, Faith, Frame Dimension, Circle of relatives & extra.

Biography/Wiki

Puneet Kaur used to be born on 16 January 1997 in Pennsylvania, United States. In 2018, she did her commencement from the College of California, Berkeley. Puneet Kaur is a fourth-year scientific scholar on the Mayo Health facility Alix Faculty of Drugs. She is these days the 2021-2022 dermatology analysis student on the Mayo Health facility dermatology division along with her number one analysis center of attention being on cutaneous lymphoma and the improvement of scientific schooling. She hopes to check into dermatology within the 2022 residency fit and in the end pass directly to change into a Mohs surgeon. Along with her instructional interests, she has a keenness for good looks and skin care which she has shared along with her 430,000+ fans throughout her on-line social media platforms. She has an enormous want to provide again to the following era of long run physicians and regularly does neighborhood outreach via quite a lot of mentoring methods and hopes to change into an educator one day.

Top, Weight, Bodily Look

Puneet Kaur Ethnicity is Indian and he or she has black eyes and black hair. Her top is 5′ 5″ and her weight is 50 kg.

Circle of relatives & Husband

Puneet Kaur belongs to a Punjabi circle of relatives. There is not any details about her oldsters. She has two brothers named Harman Singh and Shaman Singh.

YouTube Occupation

On 7 January 2016, she began her occupation as a YouTuber. Her YouTube channel is named “Kaur Attractiveness.” Kaur Attractiveness the place together with her hobby for medication she covers good looks, make-up, model, way of life, and a bunch of different subjects! She has greater than 276K subscribers on her YouTube channel.

2 February 2016, She has gave the impression within the Town Taste Lookbook.

Controversy

Puneet Kaur has mentioned that businessman Raj Kundra as soon as despatched her an instantaneous message in reference to the intended pornography for which he has now been remanded into judicial custody. Raj Kundra, who’s married to actor Shilpa Shetty, used to be arrested through the crime department of the Mumbai Police previous this week. On Instagram Tales, Puneet Kaur wrote, “Brooo do you OGS take into accout our verified DM video the place he reached out to me for hotshots!?!? Im deaaad.” She endured, “I will’t even WTF this mans used to be in reality luring other folks -we actually concept it used to be unsolicited mail when he despatched that DM to me!? Jesus Christ guy rot in prison.”

She additionally added excerpts of the video in query, wherein she and two others might be observed discussing the DMs, and questioning if Raj’s account have been hacked. “This guy has had a midlife disaster, almost definitely, messing with women to visit Hotshot.com to do one thing ordinary, I don’t know” one guy within the video is heard pronouncing, after the 3 Googled the web site. “I feel his account were given hacked,” the opposite guy says, and the primary guy notes, “That may be giving him the good thing about the doubt.”

Some Attention-grabbing Details About Puneet Kaur

Puneet Kaur used to be born and taken up in Pennsylvania, United States.

She aspired to change into an actress since youth.

Puneet Kau can play quite a lot of musical tools like- Sitar, Tabla, and Guitar.

She is fluent in lots of languages like- English, Punjabi, and Spanish.

She is a health freak who makes her frame have compatibility and wholesome.

She is an avid canine lover. Her puppy canine’s title is Starky.

Bio/Wiki Complete Identify Puneet Kaur Different Identify Kaur Attractiveness Career YouTuber Well-known For Her YouTube Channel “Kaur Attractiveness”. Bodily Stats & Extra Top (approx.) in centimeters- 165 cm

in meters- 1.65 m

in toes inches- 5’ 5” Weight (approx.) in kilograms- 55 kg Private Lifestyles Date of Start 16 January 1997 Day of Start Thursday Age (as in 2021) 24 Years Birthplace Pennsylvania, United States Zodiac signal Capricorn Nationality American Native land Pennsylvania, United States School/College College of California, Berkeley Instructional Qualification Graduated Faith Sikhism Ethnicity Punjabi Circle of relatives Father- Identify Now not Recognized

Mom- Identify Now not Recognized

Brother- Harman Singh, Shaman Singh

Sister- Now not Recognized Relationships & Extra Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends Now not Recognized Husband/Partner Now not Recognized

Social Media Presence

👤 Fb ➡️ Puneet Kaur

📱Instagram ➡️ Puneet Kaur

📜 Twitter ➡️ Puneet Kaur

🌐 Wikipedia ➡️ Puneet Kaur