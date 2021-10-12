Punishment of five convicts together with Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Ranjit Singh Homicide Case to be introduced these days, know LIVE Updates

Ranjit Singh Homicide Case: After 19 years within the well-known Ranjit Singh homicide case, the particular CBI court docket will on Tuesday sentence 5 convicts together with Dera sachcha sauda leader ram rahim. In view of this, Panchkula Police has tightened the protection. The Panchkula Police, together with the court docket advanced, has deployed 700 workforce for the protection of the town via hanging up 17 nakas. Police workforce are deployed in huge numbers outdoor the district court docket as smartly.Additionally Learn – Cyber ​​Cellular of Mumbai Police summons CBI Director, that is the case

Allow us to tell that the particular court docket of Panchkula CBI will sentence Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted in Ranjit Singh's homicide case, for the 3rd time these days. Police workforce were deployed at quite a lot of puts within the town since morning. With the exception of the entire primary roads of the town, there will likely be police patrolling at the freeway. With the exception of this, police may also be deployed in undeniable uniform.

Ram-Rahim will likely be introduced via video conferencing

Deramukhi Ram Rahim, convicted in Ranjit Singh homicide case, will seem within the particular CBI court docket via video conferencing from Rohtak's Sunaria prison. A attorney has been given to him for this. A attorney will seem on his behalf within the particular CBI court docket. On the identical time, the accountable Krishna Kumar, Avtar, Jasveer and Sabdil will likely be introduced bodily within the CBI court docket. All through this, the police will convey the culprits to the Panchkula district court docket underneath tight safety.

Those sections are at the culprits in Ranjit Singh’s homicide case

On October 8, within the Ranjit Singh homicide case, the court docket convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Krishna Kumar underneath Segment 302 (homicide), 120-B (prison conspiracy) of the IPC. On the identical time, Avtar, Jasveer and Sabdil were convicted via the court docket underneath sections 302 (homicide), 120-B (prison conspiracy) and Hands Act of the IPC.