Punishment Ullu Brief Movie Forged, Free up Date, Tale, Watch On-line, Extra

Punishment Ullu Brief Movie: Punishment is a Hindi language quick movie from the Ullu App. It belongs to the style of Crime, Drama. Punishment quick movie options Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Shreeradhe Khanduja within the lead roles. Punishment quick movie launched on thirty first Might 2021 on Ullu App. The quick movie may also be watched on Ullu App via renting it for simplest 9rs.

Nihit chooses an unconventional approach to redeem his ache and sufferings via abducting the one that raped his spouse for many years and killed her. Will ache overpower forgiveness? To understand the overall tale watch Punishment simplest on Ullu App.

Punishment quick movie liberate date thirty first Might 2021 on Ullu App and may also be streamed on-line on Ullu App via renting It. So that you don’t must take any per month subscription.