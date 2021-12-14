Punjab: A former MP and four former MLAs sign up for Amarinder Singh’s celebration Punjab Lok Congress

Punjab Meeting Election 2022, Punjab Politics,चंडीगढ़: a former Congress MP (One former MP) and 4 former legislators (4 former MLAs) Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Tuesday (Amarinder Singh) of Punjab Lok Congress (Punjab Lok Congress) were given integrated in. Out of the 4 former MLAs, 3 were MLAs of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).Additionally Learn – Sonia Gandhi held a gathering with opposition leaders at her place of abode, Farooq Abdullah informed the purpose

Former Congress MP Amrik Singh Aliwal, ex-legislators Harjinder Singh Thekedar, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam and Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike and a few different native leaders joined Capt Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress as of late. #PunjabElections2022 %.twitter.com/BB3K3spbBN – ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

Punjab Lok Congress acknowledged in a observation that two-time MP from Ludhiana, Amrik Singh Aliwal and previous Congress MLA Harjinder Singh Contractor (ex-MLA Harjinder Singh Thekedar) and previous Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Prem Mittal (Prem Mittal) , Farzana Alam (Farzana Alam) and Rajwinder Kaur ran (Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike) Joined the celebration within the presence of Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Lok Congress acknowledged in a observation that former district Congress presidents – Jagmohan Sharma and Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki and Punjab Arthiya Sangathan President Vijay Kalra additionally joined the celebration.

Sammukh Singh Mokha, Anoop Singh Bhullar, Sanjeev Bittu, Ashwini Kumar, Nitin Sharma Batala and Rajdeep Kaur are some of the different inexperienced persons to enroll in, the celebration observation acknowledged.

Allow us to let you know that when the surprising removing of Amarinder Singh because the Leader Minister of Punjab, only a few months prior to the meeting elections within the state, Singh left the Congress and shaped his personal celebration, Punjab Lok Congress.