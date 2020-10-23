Punjab: A six-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Hoshiarpur, the victims also burnt the dead body

Hoshiarpur rape-murder: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered and then the body set on fire in a village in Tanda in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. The police gave this information on Thursday. He said that the accused Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh have been arrested under murder, rape charges and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Poxo) Act. Also Read – BJP President JP Nadda said – There is a movement of middlemen, not farmers in Punjab

The victim was the daughter of a migrant laborer, who was living in the same village. According to the victim’s father, Gurpreet allegedly took his girl to his house where he allegedly raped her. Police said that after this, both Gurpreet and Surjeet allegedly murdered her and then burnt her body. The half-burnt body of the girl is found in their house. Also Read – After Punjab, Congress government of Rajasthan will bring bill against agricultural laws of the Center

Meanwhile, Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Tejinder Kaur took suo motu cognizance of the incident and sought a detailed report from Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) till 26 October. Also Read – FIR was registered for 42 attacks, yet security was removed, Balwant Singh’s family questioned government-administration

(input language)