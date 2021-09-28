Punjab: After Navjot Singh Sidhu, some other Congress chief resigns, turmoil within the birthday celebration once more

New Delhi: There was turmoil as soon as once more within the Punjab Congress. Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from the put up of Punjab Congress President. After Sidhu, there may be chaos within the group as neatly. After Sidhu, now Punjab Congress treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal has additionally resigned. Then again, former CM Amarinder Singh has reached Delhi. There are speculations about Amarinder Singh becoming a member of BJP.Additionally Learn – AAP took a jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, know what Saurabh Bhardwaj stated…

A couple of days in the past, amidst the turmoil within the Congress, Amarinder Singh had resigned from the put up of CM. After this, Charanjit Singh Channi was once made CM via Congress. These days Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the put up of state president. After this surprising alternate, now the state treasurer has additionally resigned. On the other hand, each those leaders have now not left the Congress.

Whilst sending his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu additionally wrote that 'the downfall of a person starts with a compromise. I will be able to by no means compromise with the time table of Punjab's long term and Punjab's welfare. Due to this fact, I renounce from the put up of President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I can proceed to serve Congress.