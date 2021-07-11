Punjab: Assault on BJP leaders who went to a program, stored their lives via operating away, said- 500 farmers thrashed

New Delhi: In Punjab, BJP chief Bhupesh Agarwal and different BJP leaders had been attacked via farmers. BJP leaders had long gone to a program in Patiala, Punjab. Farmers reached the spot and attacked the BJP chief. With the assistance of the police, the BJP chief stored his existence. It may be observed within the footage that the farmers are attacking the BJP chief and the BJP chief is making an attempt to flee in the course of the police. Then again, the BJP chief says that the police didn’t lend a hand him. 500 farmers attacked me. I used to be overwhelmed up.Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel saved ready to satisfy Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath, acknowledged on now not getting it…

Bhupesh Agarwal, one of the crucial large leaders of BJP in Punjab, had long gone to Rajpura in Patiala to wait a program. He used to be at the display. In the meantime, dozens of farmers reached right here and attacked the BJP chief. Additionally Learn – Haryana: Farmers created ruckus out of doors BJP place of work in Jind, uprooted hoardings

Punjab BJP chief Bhupesh Aggarwal and different native leaders of the celebration had been allegedly attacked via farmers previous nowadays in Patiala district’s Rajpura. The chief alleges that the assault used to be performed on the behest of the state Police. percent.twitter.com/niJVdFRXtL – ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

Later the BJP chief acknowledged that 500 farmers attacked me. Punjab Police could also be accountable for I used to be overwhelmed up. The police despatched me within the unsuitable path. There used to be no police with me. My existence used to be at risk. I known as the SSP a number of occasions, however the telephone didn’t select up. I used to be overwhelmed up and all this took place in entrance of the police.

On the similar time, the police have denied those allegations as false. DSP JS Tiwana acknowledged that those are false allegations. 100 policemen, 2 SHOs had been deployed at the spot. Farmers had been protesting out of doors, whilst BJP leaders had been in this system within. The police were given them out safely.