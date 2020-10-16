Punjab: Balwinder shot dead by Shaurya Chakra, government had withdrawn security some time back

Amritsar: Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who fought against terrorism in Punjab and awarded the Shaurya Chakra, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Taran Taran district of Punjab on Friday. The government had withdrawn their security some time back. Police said the motorcycle-borne assailants fired four bullets at 62-year-old Sandhu when he was in his office at his home in Bhikhiwind village in the district. The attackers fled from the spot after attacking. Also Read – SC set up panel headed by Retd Justice to ban stubble burning, SG protests

Sandhu was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Sandhu fought against terrorism in the state for many years and 16 terrorist attacks were carried out when Khalistani terrorism was at its peak in Punjab. Balwinder Singh Sandhu’s brother Ranjith said that the state government had withdrawn Sandhu’s security a year ago on the recommendation of the Taran Taran police. He said that his entire family has been on the target of terrorists. Also Read – Disappointed with wife’s death, a man commits suicide after killing three innocents

Balwinder Singh Sandhu also appeared in some documentaries. Inspired by Sandhu and his family, many people defended themselves from terrorist attacks. Sandhu was awarded the Shaurya Chakra by the Central Government in 1993. The citation of the Shaurya Chakra awarded to him said, “Balwinder Singh Sandhu and his brother Ranjit Singh Sandhu were against terrorist activities. They were on the target of terrorists. The terrorists made 16 attempts to destroy Sandhu’s family in about 11 months. ” Also Read – Punjab Health Minister infected with Corona virus, shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi

It wrote, “The terrorists attacked him in groups of 10 to 200, but each time the Sandhu brothers successfully foiled the efforts of the terrorists with the help of their brave wives Jagdish Kaur Sandhu and Balraj Kaur Sandhu.” The family was first attacked on 31 January 1990. The family was attacked on 30 September 1990 when around 200 terrorists surrounded their house and attacked them with dangerous weapons for about five hours. These weapons also included rocket launchers.

The citation wrote that in this planned attack of terrorists, the path leading to the house was blocked and landmines were laid so that no help of the police could reach them. It said that the Sandhu brothers and their wives confronted the terrorists with pistols and stenagons provided to them by the government. The resistance shown by the Sandhu brothers and their family members forced the militants to retreat. It was said in the citation that all these individuals have shown great courage and bravery to face the attacks of terrorists and thwart the repeated assassinations.

