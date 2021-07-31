Punjab: BSF kills two Pakistani infiltrators in Ferozepur

Two Pakistani intruders have been neutralized, Indian border, Punjab, Ferozepur, Information: There are common infiltration makes an attempt from Pakistan facet in Punjab, maximum of them are drug smugglers and terrorists. The Border Safety Power has foiled a an identical infiltration on Friday. BSF workforce has killed two Pakistani intruders (Two Pakistani intruders have been neutralized) crossing the World Border and an elaborate seek operation is underway. Border Safety Power Punjab Frontier has given this data.Additionally Learn – Navjot Singh Sidhu changed into the state president of Punjab Congress, thanked Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka, acknowledged this

Two Pakistani intruders have been neutralized on the Indian border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on July 30. An in depth seek is in growth: Border Safety Power Punjab Frontier percent.twitter.com/qKamyfe8AM – ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Border Safety Power Punjab Frontier acknowledged in a commentary, "Two Pakistani infiltrators were killed at the Indian border in Firozpur district of Punjab on 30 July. The detailed data is but to be printed.