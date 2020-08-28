Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to be quarantined for one week, two MLAs found Corona positive

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be quarantined for a week as he met two MLAs who have been found to be Corona positive after attending the Punjab assembly session recently. Amarinder Singh’s media advisor gave this information by tweeting in the evening. He said, “The two MLAs who met him (Chief Minister) in the Legislative Assembly have been found to be coronavirus positive, following which, according to government protocol and on the advice of their doctors, the Punjab Chief Minister asked for a 7-day self-quarantine Has decided. ” Also Read – Corona cases increased in Delhi, more than 1,800 new cases were reported for the second consecutive day; 20 patients died

Among the MLAs, Nirmal Singh and Kulbir Singh Jeera Kovid-19 have been found positive. Also Read – Monsoon Session 2020: Lok Sabha Speaker said- MPs and staff will have to conduct Karona test 72 hours before the start of the session

Congress MLAs in Punjab participated in the brief monsoon session of the assembly, after which they have been found infected with the corona virus. On Friday, he was in the assembly for some time. The Kovid-19 investigation report of Nirmal Singh, MLA from Sutrana seat, came three days ago and there was no confirmation of his contagion. Now the infection has been confirmed in the report. Also Read – Medication used to treat cats will prevent cancer! Scientist made a big claim

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh said, “Nirmal Singh got the investigation done on August 25 and the infection was not confirmed. On the basis of this inquiry report, he came to the House (to participate in the one-day session). “But today he felt fever,” the Speaker said, adding that after this the MLA conducted an investigation and he was found infected. .

The Speaker said that he remained in the House for about 15 minutes. People who came in contact with them are being traced so that they can be investigated. The Speaker made it mandatory for ministers, legislators, officials and employees to submit a negative report of Kovid-19 to participate in the 12th session of the current assembly.

Due to the epidemic, stringent rules were enforced in the one-day session and only one member was allowed to sit on each bench in the House so that the rules of social distance could be followed.

(input language)