Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today before the talks between the farmers and the Center

New Delhi / Chandigarh: Punjab on Thursday, amidst Delhi surrounded by agitating farmers of Punjab, Haryana, UP

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Amarind Singh Farmers protest against new agricultural laws

But today the Union Home Minister will meet Shah before the next round of talks with the farmers leaders.

Sources said that Singh will discuss with Shah in Delhi in the morning to find a amicable solution to the deadlock. although,

The Chief Minister of Punjab and his Congress party are supporting the Kisan movement and the Punjab Assembly has introduced new

Bills have also been passed to make agricultural laws ineffective. By the way, Singh had said that he and his government were all

Are ready to mediate between the Center and the farmers in the collective interest.

The protesting farmers are camping on the borders of the national capital and demanding the government to withdraw the new agricultural laws.

Have been. Most of them are from Punjab. The next round of talks between the farmer leaders and the central government today

Is supposed to be Earlier on Tuesday, talks between the two sides were fruitless.

These three laws were enacted in September and the government claims that the middlemen will be removed from them and the farmers can use their

Will be able to sell produce and agriculture will improve.

Farmers fear that these laws will end the minimum support price (MSP) system and end the market

Will go However, the government says that the MSP system will continue and new laws allow farmers to sell their crops.

Will provide more options.