Punjab: CM Captain Amarinder Singh called Navjot Singh Siddu at lunch, did the relationship snow melt

November 24, 2020
2 Min Read

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has invited Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch tomorrow: A big news has come in the politics of Punjab. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has invited Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch tomorrow i.e. on Wednesday. This thing has come to the fore with a tweet by the Chief Minister’s media advisor Raveen Thukral. Also Read – Stopping of trains in Punjab is against the interests of the Union, the decision of the Union is not right: CM Amarinder Singh

The media adviser of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has tweeted, “Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has invited Navjot Singh Sidhu for lunch tomorrow. He is expected to discuss state and national politics at the lunch meeting. Also Read – Government will not allow CBI to enter Punjab without permission: CM Amarinder Singh

Let me tell you that Navjot Singh Sidhu had also become a minister in Captain’s government after forming the government in Punjab, but due to differences, he resigned. Many times Sidhu has been seen indirectly, even attacking Captain. But there has been a lot of silence for some time. A tweet by CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s media advisor has caused a stir in the political circles of Punjab. With this meeting, the path of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s return to the cabinet may also begin once again.

