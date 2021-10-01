Punjab CM Channi to fulfill PM Narendra Modi, took off from Chandigarh

Chandigarh : Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will meet Top Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. For this assembly, he took off from Chandigarh on Friday afternoon. It’s anticipated that he’ll call for the Middle to withdraw the letter, wherein it’s been requested to put off the procurement means of paddy within the state from October 1.Additionally Learn – Gold worth nowadays, 1 October 2021: Nice alternative to shop for gold cost effectively, know – what are the costs of 22Ct-24Ct gold nowadays?

Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi departs for Delhi from Chandigarh %.twitter.com/d3DqwFqaN3 – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

Senior Congress chief Channi will meet Top Minister Modi for the primary time after taking oath because the Leader Minister of Punjab. Resources mentioned Channi could also be prone to meet senior birthday celebration leaders all through his consult with to the nationwide capital amid the continued turmoil within the Punjab unit of the Congress. Additionally Learn – Superb Court docket confirmed strictness on farmer protesters, mentioned – the town has been saved hostage, now desires to go into the town

In line with a senior Punjab executive respectable, Leader Minister Channi will meet Top Minister Modi. Resources mentioned that all through the assembly with Modi, Channi is prone to call for fast get started of presidency procurement of paddy within the state.

The Punjab Leader Minister on Thursday demanded the Middle to withdraw the letter issued to put off the procurement of paddy from October 1. The federal government procurement of paddy in most cases begins on October 1. He had sought private intervention from the Top Minister on this topic.