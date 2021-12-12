Punjab CM Channi, who arrived overdue for Congress rally in Jaipur, met Sonia and Rahul on the airport

Chandigarh: Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi may now not attend the Congress rally on Sunday because of his overdue arrival in Jaipur. Channi met birthday party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the airport once they have been returning to Delhi. A senior legitimate within the Leader Minister’s Place of job (CMO) stated, “The manager minister used to be behind schedule via a couple of mins because of some technical problems associated with the chopper.” Congress resources in Jaipur stated that Channi didn’t pass to the rally venue.Additionally Learn – Goa Meeting Election 2022: On Mamata Banerjee’s election guarantees, Chidambaram said- ‘God bless Goa’

The CMO legitimate stated that he met most sensible birthday party leaders on the Jaipur airport once they have been returning to the nationwide capital. Channi shared photos of assembly Congress President Sonia Gandhi and previous birthday party president Rahul Gandhi on Twitter. Additionally Learn – Congress rally in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi stated – I’m a Hindu, this nation belongs to Hindus, now not of Hindutvawadis

With the spine of @INCIndia, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and RahulGandhi Ji, after the finishing touch of an overly a hit, nationwide and big #MehangaiHataoRally, held in Jaipur to attract nation’s consideration in opposition to worth upward push and inflation percent.twitter.com/9tz4FIoGXk – Charanjit S Channi (CHARANJITCHANNI) December 12, 2021

Additionally Learn – Farmers coming back from Delhi, Punjab govt gave jobs to the households of eleven farmers who misplaced their lives within the motion

He tweeted along side the photographs, “The spine of the Indian Nationwide Congress, Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji, after the belief of the massive, a hit ‘Mahaai Hatao Rally’ held in Jaipur to attract the country’s consideration to inflation and worth upward push. With.” Congress had arranged a rally in Jaipur towards emerging inflation.

(enter language)