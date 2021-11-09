Punjab CM Charanjit Channi accepts Navjot Sidhu’s call for, accepts resignation of AG APS Deol

Legal professional Basic APS Deol`s resignation is authorized via Cupboard; Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi says : The cupboard of nowadays has authorized the resignation of Legal professional Basic APS Deol. Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has given this knowledge on Tuesday. There was once a tussle between Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Leader Minister over the appointment of State Suggest Basic APS Deol and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as performing Director Basic of Police (DGP).Additionally Learn – Punjab BJP President stated within the Nationwide Operating Committee assembly, ‘The birthday celebration will contest all of the seats within the state’

Punjab Cupboard authorized the resignation of Suggest Basic APS Deol: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi %.twitter.com/VCZElqM9tx – ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

Additionally Learn – Navjot Singh Sidhu is blocking the functioning of presidency and AG workplace: APS Deol

It’s noteworthy that previous on November 2, Sidhu, Channi and Chaudhary had long past to Uttarakhand to provide prayers on the Kedarnath temple. At the identical day, he held a gathering with different senior leaders to talk about the method for the impending meeting elections. At the moment Sidhu had stated, the whole lot is okay. Sidhu is opposing the appointment of Deol and Sahota. Each Sahota and Deol are regarded as to be the favorites of Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Navjot Sidhu took the oath, withdrew his resignation – claimed to have gained such a lot of seats within the elections