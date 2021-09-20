Punjab CM Oath LIVE Video: Charanjit Singh Channi appointed as CM of Punjab, Randhawa-Soni Deputy CM, Rahul Gandhi congratulated

Punjab CM Oath LIVE: In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, who was once elected on Sunday after the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh, took oath as the brand new Leader Minister on Monday. Charanjit Singh Channi has transform the sixteenth Leader Minister of Punjab and the primary Dalit Leader Minister of Punjab. Prior to the meeting elections to be held subsequent yr, the Congress has modified its CM face. Within the swearing-in rite of Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar and the entire leaders of Punjab Congress are provide within the Raj Bhavan.Additionally Learn – Charanjit Singh Channi will transform the primary Dalit CM of Punjab, two deputy CMs may even take oath, this would be the swearing-in rite, LIVE Updates

Punjab will get two deputy CMs Additionally Learn – Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as Leader Minister at 11 am as of late, Rahul Gandhi congratulated, stated – proceed to satisfy the guarantees

After taking oath as CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni took oath as Deputy Leader Ministers. On this method Punjab has now were given two new Deputy CMs. After the swearing-in of CM Charanjit Singh Channi, the Governor administered the oath of place of job and secrecy to Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni alternately. Additionally Learn – Who Is Charanjit Singh Channi: Who’s the brand new Leader Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi? Joe Randhawa turned into CM in simply 48 years

After Charanjit Singh Channi turned into the CM, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated the CM and Deputy CM.

Watch video….

#WATCH Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on changing into the brand new Punjab CM#Chandigarh %.twitter.com/QSl0QY9jI8 – ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

CM’s swearing-in behind schedule

Charanjit Singh Channi reached the Raj Bhavan after 11 am for the swearing-in, there was once a lengthen in his swearing-in and there was once a stir for some time because of his past due arrival at the degree. After that Channi reached the degree with the governor and took oath as the brand new CM of Punjab. Please inform that the swearing-in was once to be held at 11 am. The cause of the lengthen in swearing-in was once the stay up for Captain Amarinder Singh to wait the development. There was once suspense on his becoming a member of this system.

Previous, Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaidya instructed that Charanjit Channi goes to satisfy Harish Rawat now, then he’ll cross to Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in rite and can meet Captain Amarinder Singh within the afternoon.