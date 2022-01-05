Punjab CM’s remark after cancellation of PM Modi’s seek advice from, said- ‘No safety lapse, sorry he had to go back’

PM Safety Lapse: Top Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) His Punjab excursion has been canceled after the safety lapse. Taking cognizance of the lapse in PM’s safety, the House Ministry has known as for an in depth record from the Punjab govt. Top Minister Modi’s convoy was once caught on a flyover for approximately 20 mins. After this the excursion was once cancelled. Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after PM Modi’s seek advice from was once cancelled.Charanjit Singh Channi remark has arrived. Charanjit Channi stated that I’m sorry that the Top Minister had to go back. we requested them (PMO) The yatra was once requested to be canceled because of dangerous climate prerequisites and protests. We had no details about Top Minister Modi’s surprising trade of course. Channi stated there was once no safety lapse right through the PM’s seek advice from. The Top Minister’s convoy was once stopped earlier than where the place the protesters had been sitting. If as of late PM Modi (PM Modi) If there’s any safety lapse right through the seek advice from, we can get it investigated. CM Channi stated that there was once no danger to the Top Minister.Additionally Learn – PM Modi’s Punjab excursion canceled after primary safety lapse, PM caught on flyover for 20 mins; House Ministry sought record

We had requested them (PMO) to discontinue the seek advice from because of dangerous climate prerequisites & protests. We had no data of his (Top Minister Narendra Modi) surprising course trade. There was once no safety lapse right through the PM seek advice from: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi percent.twitter.com/TYxRlNL5lt – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Additionally Learn – …when PM advised airport officials- ‘Thank your CM that I used to be in a position to go back alive until Bathinda airport’

I ask for forgiveness that PM Modi had to go back right through his seek advice from to Ferozepur district as of late. We appreciate our PM: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on safety breach right through PM’s seek advice from to the state percent.twitter.com/YaQlylGvyw – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls 2022: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi guarantees to supply jobs to formative years, assist them settle out of the country

Channi stated that there was once no assault at the Top Minister, there was once no such considering. Even previous there was once a farmer motion in Delhi, they’d some call for which was once fulfilled after 1 yr. Even as of late, if any person comes on learn how to protest peacefully, then it must now not be related to the safety of the Top Minister, there must be no politics. Leader Minister Channi stated, ‘We appreciate the Top Minister.’

The Ministry of House Affairs has sought an in depth record on as of late’s safety breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of safety process within the Top Minister’s seek advice from is completely unacceptable and responsibility shall be fastened: Union House Minister Amit Shah percent.twitter.com/QLT48c9HL9 – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Then again, the House Ministry has sought an in depth record from the state govt at the breach within the safety of the Top Minister in Punjab. Union House Minister Amit Shah stated that such negligence within the safety procedure is totally unacceptable.