Punjab Congress Disaster: Birthday celebration prime command didn’t settle for Sidhu’s resignation! Those directions got to the state Congress

Punjab Congress Disaster: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday from the submit of State Congress President of Punjab (Navjot Singh Sidhu) resigned. After Sidhu, the spherical of resignation began in his toughen too. Razia Sultana a couple of hours after Sidhu (Razia Sultana) additionally left the submit of cupboard minister.Additionally Learn – Punjab Congress Disaster: Resignation segment began in toughen of Navjot Sidhu, Razia Sultana left ministerial submit appearing team spirit

Amidst all this, Information ANI quoted resources as announcing that the birthday celebration prime command has no longer permitted Navjot Sidhu’s resignation. The birthday celebration has given directions to get to the bottom of this dispute on the state degree and best after that any resolution will likely be taken on Sidhu’s resignation. Additionally Learn – Will Amarinder Sign up for BJP? Former Punjab CM who reached Delhi himself made it transparent; actual reason why for coming

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation has no longer been permitted. Most sensible management has requested state management to get to the bottom of the topic at their very own degree first: Congress resources – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Additionally Learn – Punjab: After Navjot Singh Sidhu, any other Congress chief resigns, turmoil within the birthday celebration once more

Previous, in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu has mentioned that he’ll proceed to serve the birthday celebration. Sidhu took over because the birthday celebration’s state unit president in July this 12 months amid a management tussle with Amarinder Singh. Amarinder Singh had resigned from the executive minister’s submit 10 days in the past, accusing the birthday celebration prime command of humiliating himself.

In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu mentioned, “The decline within the character of anyone begins with compromise, I will not compromise on the way forward for Punjab and the time table of Punjab’s welfare.” He wrote, ‘Subsequently, I surrender because the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will proceed to serve Congress.

I advised you so…he isn’t a solid guy and no longer have compatibility for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

However, Amarinder Singh on Tuesday took a dig on the birthday celebration management after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation from the submit of State Congress Committee president, announcing that he had already advised that Sidhu used to be no longer a solid particular person. He tweeted, ‘I advised you… he isn’t a solid particular person and isn’t appropriate for the border state of Punjab.’ Amarinder Singh had referred to as Sidhu ‘unhealthy’ and anti-national.

(Enter: ANI, Language)