Punjab Congress Disaster: Captain Amarinder Singh attacked Congress once more, said- ‘The arena has observed my insult and…’

Punjab Congress Disaster: Political stir is in complete swing in Punjab. Together with Sidhu, Amarinder Singh is eyeing what his subsequent step might be, however Amarinder Singh continues to assault the Congress. Amarinder Singh acknowledged, '3 weeks ahead of leaving the publish of Leader Minister, I had introduced my resignation to Sonia Gandhi, however she requested me to proceed. The humiliating way wherein he used to be pressured to surrender hours ahead of the Congress Legislature Birthday party (CLP) assembly, which it sounds as if known as for his elimination, used to be a question of public document.

He additional acknowledged, 'The arena has observed my humiliation, but Harish Rawat is making claims on the contrary.' The previous Punjab leader minister recalled that Rawat himself had publicly acknowledged after assembly him that he used to be happy together with his executive's monitor document at the 2017 election guarantees. Actually, Rawat had lately acknowledged on September 1 that the 2022 election could be fought beneath his (Amarinder's) management and the prime command had no aim of changing him, he acknowledged.

He additionally requested, 'So how can he now declare that the celebration management used to be disappointed with me and in the event that they have been, why did they intentionally stay me at nighttime at the moment?' The previous CM acknowledged that the one drive on him for the previous few months used to be his loyalty to the Congress, because of which he endured to endure the humiliation.

He additional requested, ‘If the celebration didn’t intend to humiliate me, then why used to be Navjot Singh Sidhu allowed to overtly criticize and assault me on social media and different public platforms for months? Why did the celebration beneath Sidhu give a unfastened hand to the rebels to curtail my authority? Why used to be no cognizance given to the uninterrupted wave of electoral victories passed over to the celebration for four-and-a-half years?’

Amarinder Singh requested why the Congress remains to be permitting Sidhu to dictate the celebration on prerequisites. “What drive does he put at the celebration management that they’re so defenseless towards them and permitting them to make their approach in Punjab even at the price of Congress’s long term?” he requested. Reacting to Rawat’s remarks about his secular credentials, Amarinder Singh acknowledged that even his worst critics and enemies can not doubt his honesty on this regard.

“However I’m now not stunned that senior and skilled Congress leaders like Rawat are wondering my secular credentials. It’s relatively transparent that I now not have the consider and appreciate within the celebration that I’ve served so faithfully over time.

