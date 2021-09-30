Punjab Congress Disaster: Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches Punjab Bhawan to satisfy Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Congress Disaster: Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh SidhuAfter resigning from the submit of Punjab Congress leader, he attempted laborious to persuade him however he didn’t budge. The spherical of conferences persisted on Wednesday too, however no consequence got here out. On Wednesday morning, he launched a video message pronouncing that ‘I will be able to struggle for the reality until my closing breath’.Additionally Learn – Captain Amarinder Singh’s giant observation, I will be able to renounce from Congress quickly, mentioned this about becoming a member of BJP

In the middle of all this, Navjot Singh has reached Sidhu to satisfy Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on Thursday afternoon. The initiative comes an afternoon after Channi introduced to way Sidhu and get to the bottom of the problems via talks.

Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives at Punjab Bhavan to satisfy CM Charanjit Singh Channi. percent.twitter.com/ExgsBjDK8C – ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

Sidhu, who has resigned from the submit of state Congress president, mentioned, “The Leader Minister has referred to as me for talks. Sidhu had on Wednesday wondered the appointment of the Director Normal of Police, State Suggest Normal and “tainted” leaders.

Leader Minister has invited me for talks … will reciprocate through achieving Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM nowadays, he’s welcome for any discussions ! – Navjot Singh Sidhu (hersherryontopp) September 30, 2021

The turmoil within the Punjab unit of the Congress following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh as leader minister and the resignation of the celebration’s state president Sidhu forward of the a very powerful meeting elections within the state early subsequent yr. It is tousled. The factionalism within the Punjab Congress over the hot appointments of the brand new cupboard and different most sensible officers got here to the fore.