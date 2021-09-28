Punjab Congress Disaster: Resignation section starts in fortify of Navjot Sidhu, Razia Sultana left ministerial submit appearing cohesion

Punjab Congress Disaster: Navjot Singh Sidhu from the submit of State Congress President of Punjab (Navjot Singh Sidhu) After his resignation, the spherical of resignation has began in his fortify. Razia Sultana a couple of hours after Sidhu (Razia Sultana) Has additionally left the submit of cupboard minister. In her resignation letter to Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sultana stated she used to be resigning “appearing cohesion with Navjot Singh Sidhu”. He stated that ‘Sidhu sahib is a person of rules. He’s combating for Punjab and Punjabiyat.Additionally Learn – Punjab Congress Disaster: Birthday party Top Command didn’t settle for Sidhu’s resignation! Those directions got to the state Congress

Sultana is regarded as with reference to Sidhu. Her husband is the Main Strategic Adviser to Mohammed Mustafa Sidhu, who's the Indian Police Provider. (IPS) had been officials. Previous within the day, Sultana used to be given the fee of water provide and sanitation, social safety, girls and kid construction and printing and stationery departments. She used to be dealing with the duty of the Shipping Minister within the Amarinder Singh-led govt.

Razia Sultana, who took as a Cupboard Minister of Punjab two days in the past, resigns “in cohesion with Navjot Singh Sidhu”, who stepped down as Punjab Congress president previous nowadays She says, “Sidhu Sahab is a person of rules. He’s combating for Punjab and Punjabiyat.” percent.twitter.com/XyL1fY4Ysq – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Previous, in a letter despatched to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote, ‘Guy’s downfall starts with a compromise. I will be able to by no means compromise with the time table of Punjab’s long term and Punjab’s welfare. Subsequently, I surrender because the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I can proceed to serve Congress.

However, after Sidhu’s resignation, there used to be chaos within the group as neatly. After Sidhu, Punjab Congress treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal additionally resigned.

I informed you so…he isn’t a solid guy and no longer are compatible for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

A couple of days in the past, amidst the turmoil within the Congress, Amarinder Singh had resigned from the submit of CM. After this, Charanjit Singh Channi used to be made CM through Congress. Lately Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the submit of state president. After this unexpected alternate, now the state treasurer has additionally resigned. Then again, each those leaders have no longer left the Congress. However, after Sidhu’s resignation, Captain Amarinder Singh wrote, ‘I informed you… he isn’t a solid individual and isn’t appropriate for a border state like Punjab.

It’s to be identified that Captain Amarinder Singh had not too long ago resigned after a protracted disagreement with Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. After this, Charanjit Singh Channi used to be sworn in because the Leader Minister.

