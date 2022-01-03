Punjab: Congress guarantees – 33% ladies gets activity playing cards, housewives gets Rs 2,000 monthly and twelfth go women gets Rs 20,000

Punjab Meeting Election 2022: Congress to woo ladies citizens forward of meeting elections in Punjab (Congress) He has made many huge guarantees. State Congress President Navjot Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) made many bulletins. Sidhu stated that underneath the Punjab City Employment Ensure Challenge, all activity playing cards could be reserved for ladies. In step with the announcement, all ladies operating as farm laborers in small farms gets wages underneath MGNREGA. Particular ladies commando battalions can also be to be had for ladies safety in each and every village and town of Punjab.Additionally Learn – BJP-Congress leaders clashed at the degree, there was once a heated argument over construction works

Navjot Singh Sidhu promised Rs 2,000 monthly for ladies housewives if Congress involves energy. Additionally stated that 8 LPG cylinders will likely be given freed from value to the housewives in a yr. He promised two-wheelers for women taking admission in schools, Rs 20,000 for individuals who handed Elegance XII, Rs 15,000 for individuals who handed Elegance X and Rs 5,000 for individuals who handed Elegance V. Sidhu made those bulletins all through a rally in AAP's stronghold Barnala district.

After the rally, Sidhu stated in a tweet, "Girls have to come back to the fore within the tale of Punjab's revival. Freebies do not imply general empowerment." He stated, "The Punjab fashion of ladies empowerment follows a rights based totally method to appreciate benefit, supply assets to women, broaden needful talents and take Punjab ahead." The cricketer-turned-politician stated that particular talent facilities for ladies could be arrange in each and every district of Punjab. Each lady who needs to begin her personal industry from house for massive scale trade gets hobby unfastened mortgage starting from Rs 2 to 16 lakhs. There will likely be a separate govt window to do industry for ladies startups.

Delhi Leader Minister and AAP nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised in November closing yr that Rs 1,000 could be transferred each and every month to the accounts of all ladies in Punjab if his celebration got here to energy. As well as, aged ladies gets an build up of Rs 1,000 in per month outdated age pension.

In the meantime, taking a jibe at Sidhu’s election guarantees, AAP’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha accused the former Akali-BJP and present Congress govt of drowning Punjab in debt. He stated, “The Congress and Badal governments have made Punjab a debtor of Rs 3 lakh crore within the closing 50 years. With a inhabitants of three crores, as of late each and every individual in Punjab has a debt of Rs 1 lakh. Each kid this is born. He has a debt of Rs 1 lakh straight away after his delivery in Punjab.”