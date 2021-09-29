Punjab: Congress is searching for an alternative choice to Navjot Sidhu, this title is integrated within the checklist for the state president

New Delhi: Congress is searching for a brand new state president in Punjab. If Navjot Singh Sidhu does now not agree, then the duty of this publish can doubtlessly be passed over to the previous Finance Minister of Punjab, six-time MLA Lal Singh. In step with assets, Lal Singh, who in the past held a number of executive and organizational posts, is also made the state president of the social gathering. Whilst he is regarded as on the subject of former leader minister Amarinder Singh, the social gathering could also be making an allowance for different names.Additionally Learn – Former Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh meets House Minister Amit Shah amid speculations of becoming a member of BJP

Congress is thinking about few names for instant substitute and one in all them is Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari. The names of Ravneet Singh Bittu and Amarinder Singh's opponent Pratap Singh Bajwa also are in dialogue from Ludhiana MP and Amarinder Singh's camp. Former PCC president Sunil Jakhar, who just lately ignored out at the leader minister's publish all over the method of alternate of guard, could also be more likely to be thought to be.

Resources stated that Normal Secretary and Congress in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat and Rajasthan Earnings Minister Harish Chaudhary are speaking to all of the senior leaders and so they themselves are tenting at some unknown position in Delhi. The potential of assembly former Leader Minister Amarinder Singh could also be now not dominated out, as he has vacated Kapurthala Area in Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Congress additionally needs to pacify former Leader Minister Amarinder Singh. Bittu, alternatively, can also be thought to be a political lineage (grandson of former Punjab Leader Minister Beant Singh) and has excellent members of the family with the social gathering's central management. On the other hand, Rawat's place of job says that he'll talk if wanted. Navjot Singh Sidhu stated that he'll combat for the reality until his remaining breath because the combat is for the ones ideas which he'll now not compromise on. In a video message posted on his Twitter maintain, Sidhu stated, "I will be able to combat for the reality until my remaining breath."

Sidhu categorically stated, “This isn’t a non-public combat however a combat for ideas. I will be able to now not compromise on ideas.” He stated that he would now not settle for the bringing again of tainted ministers within the newly shaped state cupboard headed via Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the primary time within the state.

The cricketer-turned-politician stated in a video message shared in Punjabi that his most effective faith is to make folks’s lives higher. Sidhu additionally stated that he has fought for justice and for the time table of Punjab.