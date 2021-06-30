Punjab Congress: Navjot Singh Sidhu met Priyanka Gandhi amidst discord in Punjab Congress, mentioned – there was once a protracted assembly

Punjab Congress infighting: Disgruntled Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) Congress Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday (Priyanka Gandhi) met with. Sidhu himself shared the image of the assembly on his Twitter deal with and informed that there was once a protracted assembly between the 2 leaders. Even if previous there have been reviews that Sidhu Priyanka Gandhi and previous Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) will meet. Additionally Learn – Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet Rahul Gandhi day after today amid infighting in Punjab Congress

An afternoon after Sidhu's shut aide mentioned he would meet Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, the previous Congress president mentioned no assembly is scheduled for lately. Rahul Gandhi got here out of his space to speak to newshounds, but if requested, he denied the sort of assembly. He mentioned, 'No assembly.'

Navjot Sidhu reached the nationwide capital Delhi from Patiala on Monday. It's to be identified that Punjab Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (Captain Amarinder Singh) There's a lengthy status tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu. To finish the variations between the 2 leaders, it was once anticipated that Rahul Gandhi would give a components of peace to the previous cricketer, however no assembly happened.

Had a protracted assembly with @priyankagandhi Ji 🙏🏼 percent.twitter.com/Wd4FYXFrhr – Navjot Singh Sidhu (hersherryontopp) June 30, 2021

Ultimate week, Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Manish Tewari met Rahul Gandhi and apprised him of the placement following the rising infighting within the state Congress. After the assembly, Sunil Jakhar had mentioned, “Confidently the present scenario will probably be resolved and a few fallacious persons are advising the Leader Minister at the determination to offer jobs to the following of relatives of MLAs.”

He had mentioned that Sidhu’s factor is being mentioned by means of the birthday celebration management, whilst some other stalwart of Punjab CM Pratap Singh Bajwa additionally met Rahul Gandhi and mentioned that they mentioned the bottom fact and the present political scenario within the state. (company inputs)